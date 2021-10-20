CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle County, CO

Slash pile burns planned for Eagle County

By Michael Rummel
 7 days ago
Eagle Valley Wildland announced today a plan for a series of slash pile burns that will take place across the county throughout the 2021/2022 winter season.

The burns will take place across Eagle County, with slash piles currently located in Minturn, Wildridge, Eby Creek, and Eagle Ranch. The burns are currently scheduled to begin the last week of October, but conditions on the ground could change the start date.

Residents should expect the burning operations to last for several days in each area due to the number of slash piles.

Officials are planning these burns to reduce woody fuel available to wildfires. The hazard reduction efforts create fuel breaks that help firefighters protect local communities from wildfires.

You can also do your part by reducing flammable materials around your home. Visit http://www.firewise.org to learn more.

If you live in the area, you should be aware that smoke from these burns can be harmful to your health. Visit https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/wood-smoke-and-health for more information.
