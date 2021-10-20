Talk To Your Kids About The Dangers Of Flavored Tobacco

It was 2010 when author Sharon M. Draper introduced readers to Melody, an 11-year-old girl with cerebral palsy, in the book Out of My Mind. The character immediately resonated with readers not only nationwide, but worldwide. The book has been translated into 22 different languages and has had a steady spot on the New York Times bestseller list for years. So what made this book so special? We’ll say it’s the candid and gripping story of a fifth-grade girl who is so very intelligent, but she can’t walk, talk or write, so she’s frustrated by the physical limitations and misunderstandings that happen in her world. It’s a perspective we don’t hear about enough, but it’s a life that is relatable to readers just like Melody — as well as those who are not — because, as Draper points out, “there are many kinds of disabilities, and some are bigger than others.”

