Talk To Your Kids About The Dangers Of Flavored Tobacco

By Editorials
Neshoba Democrat
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NAPSI)—After a year and a half of remote learning and social distancing, kids are back to socializing after school and between classes. A return to school also means kids are once again exposed to the dangers of vaping and flavored tobacco products, which could worsen with a return to in-person...

neshobademocrat.com

FOX40

Sacramento County looks to ban candy-flavored smokeless tobacco

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — It has been 12 years since the Food and Drug Administration banned the use of flavors in traditional cigarettes, saying those products have special appeal to young people. But menthol and candy-flavored smokeless tobacco and cigars were excluded, something the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors now wants to be changed. Sacramento […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Tahlequah Daily Press

Don't let kids be tricked by tobacco

OKLAHOMA CITY –This Halloween, the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust is reminding parents, teachers, health care providers, and community leaders about the dangers of flavored tobacco and vaping products disguised to mimic candy and other treats. “Flavorings make it easier to start using tobacco or vape products,” said TSET Executive Director...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
State
California State
92.7 WOBM

Be Careful! Halloween Candy Could Get Your Kids Dangerously High

We're getting ready to go trick or treating again and if your kids are like mine, they're beyond excited. Last year we didn't go because you know...COVID but this year I can't hold em' back. There is something I want to warn you about though. A sugar high is one thing, but this is much more concerning...
KIDS
Bangor Daily News

Bangor’s debate over banning flavored tobacco sales is heating up

As Bangor inches closer to taking a vote that would make it the first community in Maine to ban flavored tobacco sales, supporters and opponents of the measure are digging in their heels in a debate between health advocates and those who see a ban as ineffective and punitive to businesses and adult users.
BANGOR, ME
KTRE

Time to talk to kids about COVID-19 vaccine, experts say

(CNN) - Millions of younger children may soon be able to get vaccinated from COVID-19, but getting a shot probably doesn’t top your child’s list of fun things to do. While the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still must give the full green light, experts say it’s important to talk to your kids about what to expect.
KIDS
Neshoba Democrat

Three Ways To Keep Your Child Safe From COVID-19

(NAPSI)—Children and teens are catching and spreading COVID-19 at an increasingly high rate. Even if your child or teen has not yet contracted COVID-19, they are at risk, especially with the low number of vaccinated residents in Montana. “In the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, older people were most...
KIDS
wnky.com

Health News – How to talk to kids about the COVID vaccine

Millions of younger children may soon be able to get vaccinated from COVID-19. But getting a shot probably doesn’t top your child’s list of fun things to do. While the full FDA and CDC still have to give the green light, experts say it’s important to talk to your kids about what to expect.
KIDS
NHPR

Your questions about COVID and kids, answered

More than a year and a half into the coronavirus pandemic, we have more tools than ever to fight COVID-19, like vaccines and a better understanding of how the virus spreads. But there is still a lot of the virus in our communities, and New Hampshire continues to see steady rates of infection and hospitalization. Plus, there's still a large population that can't get vaccinated: kids.
KIDS
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Bangor Daily News

Why Bangor must end the sale of flavored tobacco products

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. Shawn Yardley of Bangor is the CEO of Community Concepts and Community Concepts Finance Corp. He is a former director of Bangor Public Health...
BANGOR, ME
Bangor Daily News

Letter: Flavored tobacco ban would be bad for Bangor businesses

In an effort to restrict access to flavored tobacco products, city leaders are considering a misguided move that would eliminate these products from store shelves. To the uninformed, this may seem like a worthwhile idea; however, the facts don’t support the policy. My brothers and I have operated convenience stores...
BANGOR, ME
SheKnows

How to Talk to Your Kids About Disabilities, According to YA Author Sharon M. Draper

It was 2010 when author Sharon M. Draper introduced readers to Melody, an 11-year-old girl with cerebral palsy, in the book Out of My Mind. The character immediately resonated with readers not only nationwide, but worldwide. The book has been translated into 22 different languages and has had a steady spot on the New York Times bestseller list for years. So what made this book so special? We’ll say it’s the candid and gripping story of a fifth-grade girl who is so very intelligent, but she can’t walk, talk or write, so she’s frustrated by the physical limitations and misunderstandings that happen in her world. It’s a perspective we don’t hear about enough, but it’s a life that is relatable to readers just like Melody — as well as those who are not — because, as Draper points out, “there are many kinds of disabilities, and some are bigger than others.”
KIDS
TheConversationAU

How to talk to your child about a COVID diagnosis ... and share the news with others

Vaccination rates across Australia continue to rise. Teenagers aged 12 to 15 have only had access to the vaccine since early September and, for now, there is no vaccine available for children under 12. This means many children and young people under 16 remain vulnerable to COVID infection, with cases likely to grow in coming weeks as schools reopen. There is a chance your child might know someone diagnosed with COVID or become infected themselves. As we transition into the next phase of the pandemic, we encourage parents to talk with their children about what this means. Help children understand...
KIDS
metrodetroitmommy.com

3 Essential Tips for Talking to Your Teen About Alcohol

If you’re the parent of a teenager, it’s important to have a talk about alcohol with them. Sharing important information at this stage will help them make responsible decisions, preserving their health and your peace of mind as they get older. If you’re wondering about how exactly to go about this, have a look at three essential tips you can use to effectively talk to them.
KIDS
psychologytoday.com

Talking to Your Adolescent About the Power of Habits

People are creatures and captives of their personal habits—mostly to their good, but sometimes to their harm. Because habits are practiced behaviors repeated over time, they can feel automatic, like second nature, hard to change. While bad habits cannot be changed, good habits can be practiced in their stead as...
KIDS
WGME

Bangor becomes first Maine community to ban flavored tobacco sales

BANGOR (WGME) -- The Bangor City Council voted to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products. [Bangor may be 1st in Maine to ban flavored tobacco sales]. That includes flavored e-cigarettes, menthol cigarettes, and flavored cigars. This is the city’s latest effort to prevent kids from tobacco addiction. The ban...
MAINE STATE

