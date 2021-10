Middlebury's Sahana Raman saw an outstanding run come to an end on Saturday, falling in the ITA Cup singles title match. The loss was the rookie's first of the season, as she concludes the fall with an impressive 11-1 record. Raman was just the second Panther to advance to the championship match, with Lok-Sze Leung playing in the title bout in 2011 and capturing the title in 2012.

MIDDLEBURY, VT ・ 12 DAYS AGO