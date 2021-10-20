Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services looking to add 200 employees to workforce

Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services is looking to add 200 employees to its workforce due to an increase in demand for behavioral health care statewide.

Pine Rest says it’s looking to hire both entry-level and skilled roles spanning all Pine Rest locations, shifts and part-time and full-time hours. Open positions include psychiatric technicians, environmental services staff, registered nurses, therapists, and administrative and clinical support.

Pine Rest will launch weekly open interview events at the Gerald and Jane-Ann Postma Center for Worship and Education on Pine Rest’s Cutlerville Campus, located at 300 68th St. SE, in Grand Rapids.

According to Pine Rest, walk-in interviews will take place every Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. starting October 26 through December 28.

Those interested are asked to bring a copy of their resumes to the open interview events.

“There are so many Michiganders who are today struggling with the pandemic, with changes in family life, work, and school. We’ve seen unprecedented increases in the number of people seeking care over the past two years,” stated Gretchen Johnson, DNP, RN-BC, Pine Rest’s chief nurse executive. “In the face of such need, there is also a tremendous opportunity to make a real and lasting impact with the care we offer at Pine Rest. We know there are people in our community who want to make a difference right now, and joining our team is a great way to do just that.”

