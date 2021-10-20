CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Leftover Deer Management Permits Available November 1st

By Lucas Day
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos Wednesday announced that remaining Deer Management Permits (DMPs) in several Wildlife Management Units (WMUs) will be available to hunters beginning Nov. 1, 2021. “DMPs are an important tool for achieving the state’s management objectives, and we encourage all interested hunters to pick up any extra...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Buffalo News

Scattershots: Leftover permits avaiable, Walleye School coming, furbearer season

Leftover Deer Management Permits (DMPs) in several Wildlife Management Units (WMUs) across the state will become available to interested hunters beginning Nov. 1 at license issuing agents. Hunters may apply for up to two additional DMPs in units that still have permits available, on a first-come, first-served basis. Permits are not available by phone, mail, or online. Applications must be made at license issuing outlets only. Applicants who previously paid the $10 DMP application fee during the initial application period, or are exempt from the application fee, will not be charged. Hunters who did not previously apply for a deer management permit are required to pay the $10 application fee.
ANIMALS
mybuckhannon.com

WVDNR mails permits for limited antlerless deer season

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.VA. — Permits for a limited antlerless deer firearms season in select parts of the state are being mailed to successful applicants, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced on Friday. The special permits give selected hunters a chance to hunt antlerless deer in counties or areas...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
kymkemp.com

Christmas Tree Permits Available Online from Shasta-Trinity National Forest Beginning November 1st

This is a press release from the Shasta-Trinity National Forest:. Christmas tree permits for the Shasta-Trinity National Forest will be available for purchase beginning November 1, 2021. Forest offices remain closed because of the Covid-19 pandemic, however, there are several alternatives to purchasing permits, including in person through a local vendor, online through Recreation.gov, and by submitting a mail in request to your local forest District Office. An item to note is that the Shasta-Trinity NF will no longer issue permits valid on the Lassen National Forest. Individuals who are interested in permits for the Lassen NF should visit the following website for details: go.usa.gov/xGFG8, or contact their local District Office. Permits do not authorize cutting on private land, please be respectful of private property. As a result of wildfires there are many closures on the forest, the Christmas tree permit does not authorize entrance into closed areas. Please refer to the Alerts & Notices page on the Shasta-Trinity NF website for up-to-date information; https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/stnf/alerts-notices.
SHASTA, CA
Q106.5

Deadline To Swap Maine Any-Deer Permits Nears

Time is running low to swap an any-deer permit for a different WMD. If you're looking to trade, here's what to do. It's another record-setting season for any-deer permits. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife issued 153,910 any-deer permits for the upcoming deer season. The number of permits is up 44,020 from last year when 109,890 permits were issued. 68,145 permits were issued in 2019. The winners are posted here.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finger Lakes#3m#Dec#Wildlife Management Units#New Yorkers#Dmp#Ehd
Sheridan Media

Christmas tree permits available online and at district offices

The Bighorn National Forest is getting a jump start on the Christmas season. In a release, the BHNF announced that while still available to purchase locally, Christmas tree permits are also available online through Recreation.gov. Details about designated cutting areas, dates and types of trees that may be cut may be found here.
SHERIDAN, WY
freedom929.com

FIREARM DEER HUNTING PERMITS

(SPRINGFIELD) A reminder to area deer hunters that county-specific firearm and muzzleloader permits remaining after the third and final Lottery Drawing will be available for sale only over the counter at statewide license vendors beginning tomorrow, on Tuesday, October 19th, on a first-come, first-served basis. Illinois’ first Firearm Season is November 19th thru 21st with the second Firearm Season set for December 2nd thru 5th. The Muzzleloader-Only Deer Season is December 10th thru 12th. Meanwhile, the State DNR’s Archery Season is continuing each day as well. For more details, go to www.dnr.illinois.gov.
LOTTERY
newtoncountytimes.com

Managed hunts for specklebelly geese available

STUTTGART — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will offer a handful of locations in its popular Waterfowl Rice Incentive Conservation Easement program for hunters to enjoy the thrill of …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
STUTTGART, AR
aroundfortwayne.com

Leaf collection to begin November 1st, 2021

Yesterday, the City of Fort Wayne announced that beginning November 1, 2021, the Fort Wayne Street Department will be starting its annual leaf collection. Fort Wayne, Indiana (October 19, 2021) – Beginning November 1, the Fort Wayne Street Department will collect leaves in the City’s more than 400 neighborhoods. This year’s leaf pick-up will run through December 17, but weather conditions or the volume of leaves in a particular area may cause the planned schedule to shift slightly. To keep residents informed of any changes in the schedule, leaf collection updates will be provided daily before 3:00 p.m. at https://cityoffortwayne.org/leaves. The daily updates will include what neighborhood the crews will be working in the following day. A collection map and guidelines for the process will also be located on the web page. Additionally, residents have the option to call 260-427-2603 to hear recorded daily updates.
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ABC4

Holiday tree-cutting permits become available on Nov. 1

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Bureau of Land Management will begin offering non-commercial holiday tree cutting permits in Utah beginning Nov. 1. The permits will be available for purchase online anytime and in person during regular business hours and the public will be able to cut pinyon pine, juniper, and fir trees in Utah. […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FL Radio Group

Wayne Co Sheriff’s Dept Announce Snow Mobile Safety Course

Snow will soon be upon the Finger Lakes. Some of us dread it, but others love it. For those that enjoy all Old Man Winter has to offer, you’re in luck. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office will be offering the New York State Snowmobile Safety Course. The course is required for anyone between the ages of 10 and 18 wishing to operate a snowmobile on public trails.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
southhadley.org

Amherst Road Hiker Parking Lot Closed Beginning November 1st

The South Hadley Fire District #2's Amherst Road Hiker Parking Lot will be closed beginning November 1st due to implementation activities associated with a Long Term Forest Management Plan. The Plan has been approved by the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation and the Natural Heritage and Endangered Species Program. Alternative parking is available at the Notch Visitor's Center, 1500 West Street/Route 116, Amherst.
AMHERST, MA
FL Radio Group

Reimagining Public Safety Collaborative to Host Virtual Session

The Reimagining Public Safety Collaborative will be hosting a virtual session to help those understand how to better use its website: publicsafteyreimagined.org. During this session, city and county staff will be available to offer support for those using the website. The session will be held Tuesday, October 26th from 4:30-6:30pm via Zoom. Registration information can be found here.
ITHACA, NY
FL Radio Group

First Cayuga County COVID Booster Clinics Scheduled

Another Cayuga County resident has died of COVID-19. The Cayuga County Health Department says the man was in his 70s. He is the 106th COVID-related death in Cayuga County since the pandemic began. The Cayuga County health department will hold its first booster clinic on Friday. Moderna booster shots will...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia wild turkey season reopens

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia wild turkey hunting season reopens on Monday after the first season opened on Oct. 9 and closed on Oct. 17. “The first week of fall wild turkey hunting came to a close on Sunday, Oct. 17, but keep in mind this was only the first segment for counties with a two […]
LIFESTYLE
FL Radio Group

One Weekend COVID Death in the Finger Lakes

One COVID-19 death has been reported over the weekend in the Finger Lakes Region. The death was in Wayne County. Statewide 19 people died Saturday from COVID. There were 27 new positive cases in Wayne County, 25 in Tompkins County, 20 in Cayuga, 13 in Ontario, 6 in Yates, and 4 in Seneca County.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Squaw Island on Canandaigua Lakes Gets a New Name

It’s not Squaw, it’s Skenoh (It’s pronounced scan-oh). The small Island, in the northeast corner of Canandaigua Lake is a wildlife management area, has been renamed because some people thought the name-Squaw-was offensive. The Ontario County Board of Supervisors and the Town of Canandaigua had no position on the name...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Leftover deer permits available starting next month

NEW YORK (WETM) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced that leftover Deer Management Permits will be available to hunters starting November 1. “DMPs are an important tool for achieving the state’s management objectives, and we encourage all interested hunters to pick up any extra permits available in select units,” said DEC Commissioner […]
POLITICS
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy