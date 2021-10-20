CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

London close: Stocks mixed after inflation comes in below forecasts

By Josh White
ShareCast
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon stocks finished in a mixed state on Wednesday, after the latest UK inflation figures showed price increases taking a dip in September. The FTSE 100 ended the session up 0.08% at 7,223.10, while the FTSE 250 was 0.38% weaker at 22,966.67. Sterling was in the green, last trading...

www.sharecast.com

Comments / 0

Related
ShareCast

FTSE 100 movers: Admiral slumps after share placing; Entain recovers

London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.2% at 7,265.80 in afternoon trade on Wednesday as investors digested details of Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s autumn Budget. Admiral was under the cosh after Munich Re sold 12.1m shares in the insurer in a placing at 2,940p each. Miners Glencore and Anglo American retreated as...
STOCKS
Daily Herald

Asian stocks fall after Australia inflation accelerates

BEIJING -- Asian stock markets fell Wednesday after Australian inflation increased, highlighting global pressure for prices to rise, while investors looked ahead to U.S. economic growth data due out this week. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong all retreated. Wall Street's S&P 500 index rose 0.2% on Tuesday to its second...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Pubs up but markets stutter as investors worry over inflation

Traders in London preferred to focus their interest in Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s Budget on talk of higher inflation, potential interest rates rises and a tightening of Government debt.The cautiousness, along with a retreat from gains earlier in the week, left the FTSE 100 down for the day by 24.35 points, or 0.33%, at 7253.27.Shares in some of the pubs and hospitality sector enjoyed a boost from the Chancellor’s announcements, particularly around alcohol duty changes, but with the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) warning of inflation being at 4% for the next year, there was caution.Joshua Mahony, senior markets analyst at...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Index#Stocks#Headline Inflation#Core Inflation#Uk#Ftse#Equiti Capital#The Bank Of England#Ons
ShareCast

Real euro area 'narrow money' growth falling, pointing to slower growth

Money supply growth in the single currency bloc continued to slow in September and in real terms pointed to further downside risks for economic growth, economists said. According to the European Central Bank, the annual rate of growth in the M3 monetary aggregate declined from 7.9% in August to 7.4% for September.
BUSINESS
The Independent

UK economy to regain pre-Covid peak at year-end – OBR

Britain’s economy will recover faster than expected from the pandemic with unemployment and ballooning debt levels also lower than first feared, according to the UK fiscal watchdog.The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has said it now believes the economy will return to its pre-Covid level at the “turn of the year”, around six months earlier than predicted in March, as it delivered a raft of economic upgrades.Predicted long-term scarring effects of Covid-19 on the economy have also been scaled back by the independent forecaster, which has revised it down from 3% to 2%.But the OBR figures also revealed pain in...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
U.K.
crunchbase.com

Rent the Runway Stock Closes Below IPO Price On First Day Of Trading

Shares of clothing rental company Rent the Runway ended their first day of trading below the company’s IPO price, closing at $19.29. Rent the Runway’s first day as a public company started off strong. Its stock opened nearly 10 percent above its IPO price on Wednesday, as the New York-based startup began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol RENT. The company priced its shares at $21—the top of its range—and raised $357 million through its IPO.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Long-dated Treasury yields on track for biggest daily drop in over 3 months

Long-dated Treasury yields on Wednesday were experiencing the biggest slide in months, with buying in long-dated bond yields fueled by concerns about the economic outlook, against expectations that the Federal Reserve will commence the reduction of monthly asset purchases, as early as next week, with an eye toward eventually hiking interest rates, which currently stand at a range between 0% and 0.25%. The 10-year Treasury note yield was 8.3 basis points lower at around 1.538% at last check Wednesday, compared with its 3 p.m. Eastern Time levels. The daily slide for the benchmark Treasury rate, used to price everything from mortgages to car loans, would mark the steepest one-day slide since July 19, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Meanwhile, the 30-year Treasury bond rate was at 1.953%, off 9.8 basis points, which would also mark its sharpest yield slide since July 19.
MARKETS
AFP

Markets await ECB stimulus clues amid rising inflation

Rising inflation across the eurozone will take centre stage as European Central Bank governors meet on Thursday to debate the future of the bank's monetary policy. Disruptions in supply have not only pushed up prices but also squeezed industrial production, providing perilous economic terrain through which policymakers must plot a course. Observers do not expect the ECB's 25-member governing council to alter the bank's massive stimulus programme significantly, as it seeks to nurse the economy back to health from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. But behind the status quo stance, minutes from the governing council's last meeting in September showed divisions between the hawks, who favour tighter monetary policy to stifle inflation, and doves, who want to maintain the bank's expansive policy.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Higher shop prices likely in run-up to Christmas

Higher shop prices are likely in the run-up to Christmas as ongoing global shortages and supply problems result in cost pressures, figures suggest.Shop price annual deflation eased to 0.4% in October from last month’s decrease of 0.5% – a slower rate of decline than the 12 and six-month average price decreases of 1.3% and 0.7% respectively.Overall prices are still lower than this time last year but food prices this month saw their highest rate of year-on-year inflation, at 0.5%, since November 2020, according to the BRC-NielsenIQ Shop Price Index.Fresh food prices rose for the first time in 10 months, by...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

THE MOST READ

UK Budget: Sunak gambles on spending spree ahead of pre-election tax cuts. UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday gambled on a budget spending package to help Britain recover from the Covid pandemic with a string signal that tax cuts would arrive before the next election. US activist investor calls...
ECONOMY
ShareCast

Transaction in Own Shares

The information contained in this announcement is restricted and is not for publication, release or distribution in the United States of America, Canada, Australia (other than to persons who are both wholesale clients and professional or sophisticated investors in Australia), Japan, the Republic of South Africa or any other jurisdiction where its release, publication or distribution is or may be unlawful.
MARKETS
ShareCast

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

“Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa”. Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the “Company”) announces it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc. Ordinary Shares:Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC. Date...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Wednesday preview: Autumn Budget, GSK in focus

All eyes on Wednesday will be on the Chancellor´s budget statement, although according to Barclays Research, Rishi Sunak is unlikely "to alter the contours of the already restrictive policy mix meaningfully". "Although various policy measures have been reported for the upcoming Budget, we do not believe that these will materially...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Supply chains and labour market likely to dent UK’s recovery, Santander says

Disruptions in global supply chains, a tight labour market and continued outbreaks of Covid are likely to have an impact on the sustainability of Britain’s recovery from the depths of the pandemic, Santander said.The Spanish bank said it was counting on a series of issues to hit UK economic growth in the coming months.Meanwhile, inflation and the impact it will have on interest rates will feed through to how much banks earn.“Despite a more positive economic environment, conditions remain uncertain and a number of factors could impact the pace of recovery,” said chief executive Nathan Bostock.“While the pandemic’s trajectory over...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy