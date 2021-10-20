‘Dixmoor needs help’ as it reaches fifth day without water source, village leader says

A contractor for the suburb of Dixmoor closes up a fire hydrant after checking on the water pressure while communicating with another worker in the suburb's pumping station as ongoing water pressure problems continued in Dixmoor on Oct. 20, 2021. The water pressure was just over 20 psi, with a normal range being 35. Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune

Residents of south suburban Dixmoor Wednesday were on their fifth day without reliable water because of problems in neighboring Harvey, Dixmoor’s sole water provider, officials said.

Fitzgerald Roberts, Dixmoor’s village president, said the town’s water provider continued to experience problems with water pressure, leading to the ongoing issues, which resulted in the closure of two of Dixmoor’s three grocery stores and all village schools.

The community has been distributing water at village hall, but residents have had to find their own means to shower since Saturday. Others aren’t able to access the water that’s being provided.

Carla Kaehler, 72, said her main problem was finding drinking water. She does not have a car and is unable to drive to the village hall or the grocery store to get water, and leg and back problems prohibit her from walking. She is relying on her brother to bring her a case of water.

Kaehler said that Dixmoor should establish a program “for the elderly and infirm, like myself, where we can get taken to facilities where we can shower.”

“They should be lining those types of things up; they should be proactive,” said Kaehler, who has lived in Dixmoor for 15 years.

Roberts said he met with Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark Monday, and Clark has sent two companies to examine the problem, ME Simpson and Robertson Engineering.

According to ME Simpson’s CEO Michael Simpson, the problem is in the 12-inch cast-iron feeder pipe located in Harvey on Wood Street near Sibley Boulevard, which runs from Harvey to Dixmoor. The pressure in the pipes running in Harvey and from Chicago to Harvey is fine, he said.

Since Tuesday, workers have been checking for leaks and testing valves to see which are functioning and which aren’t, “trying to figure out what’s causing a stoppage or problem,” Simpson said.

“This is a very odd problem that we’ve not come across before,” he said.

But Roberts said village residents need answers — and a solution — soon.

“Dixmoor needs help,” Roberts said. “I’m hoping to get our system taken care of by anybody that can help.” That includes Gov. J.B. Pritzker, or “the president, if possible,” he said.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle told Roberts she would help however she can. As of Wednesday morning, Preckwinkle had sent three pallets of water.

The Cook County Board had worked with Salvation Army’s Emergency Disaster Services to provide 11 pallets of water to Dixmoor since Saturday, according to Cook County’s Bureau of Administration spokeswoman Natalia Derevyanny. She added that the county has contacted officials in Harvey to understand “root causes” but that there had been no further information about next steps as of Wednesday.

Officials in Harvey did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

