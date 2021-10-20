Chuck Yeager would have made an outstanding astronaut, too

Last week on Oct. 14, an aviation milestone marked its 74th anniversary. On that very day in 1947, a young man and West Virginia native named Capt. Charles “Chuck” Yeager climbed into a rocket-powered plane dubbed “Glamorous Glennis” and roared past 660 mph to become the first pilot to break the sound barrier.

During World War II, Yeager was a fighter pilot who flew over Nazi-occupied Europe. It was dangerous duty, but Yeager excelled and went on to shoot down 13 German planes; in fact, he shot down five of them during a single mission. He was shot down once over France, but managed to escape with the help of French partisans.

Becoming a fighter pilot isn’t easy now and it certainly wasn’t easy back in World War II. Candidates for fighter training had to be young, physically fit, mentally tough and exceptionally intelligent. Yeager met all those qualifications.

After the war, Yeager became a test pilot at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio. That job wasn’t any easier or safer than being a fighter pilot. Yeager had to fly unproven aircraft, and many of those aircraft were the new jets and rocket planes. Fatal accidents were common.

I wondered why Yeager, who had all this experience and expertise, didn’t become an astronaut. Considering his record, I thought he would have been a natural candidate when America’s first effort to send humans into space, the Mercury Program, started coming together.

Then I read that Yeager was rejected because he didn’t have a college degree. Well, I think that was a mistake. The fact he successfully broke the sound barrier should have put him on the candidates list. He was an outstanding fighter pilot and an outstanding test pilot, so surely he would have been an outstanding astronaut, too. The fact he didn’t have a college degree shouldn’t have kept him out of a space capsule. He had already learned a lot of lessons that he couldn’t have learned in a classroom.

If history had played out a little differently, Yeager could have added first in space to being first to break the sound barrier.

Soon after World War II ended, the Allies went on a looting spree in which the Western nations and the Soviet Union rushed to grab German jets, rockets and any other advanced technology they had cobbled together during the war. German scientists and engineers came to the United States under a secret program dubbed Operation Paperclip.

These German scientists were working on concepts such as space planes and ballistic missiles capable of reaching New York City. They designed and built the V-1, the first rocket that actually reached space. I understand that British scientists saw the V-1 and designed a space capsule for it.

From what I understand, this capsule would have carried one astronaut into space and right back to Earth. The flight would have been a lot like the one actor William Shatner, best known for playing Capt. James T. Kirk, recently enjoyed. Some British officials were interested in trying a space shot because of the prestige it would have generated, but the proposal was too expensive. The United States passed for the same reason.

I think the situation would have been different if the Soviets even hinted that they might try such a feat. They had grabbed a share of German technology and scientists. The Cold War was starting, so the Russians could have found the idea of getting a major propaganda victory appealing.

A rushed effort to put an astronaut into space could have made planners less picky about a candidate’s education, especially if that candidate was an accomplished pilot. They need not have looked further than Chuck Yeager.

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com