“As Warner Bros. Television has stated, they decided not to exercise the option to engage Ruby for season two of Batwoman based on multiple complaints about her workplace behaviour,” Scott said in a statement in response to Rose's allegations. “I absolutely and completely refute the defamatory and damaging claims made against me by her; they are entirely made up and never happened.” Rose wrote on her Instagram Stories overnight: "Dougray hurt a female stunt double he yelled like a little bitch at women and was a nightmare. He left when he wanted and arrived when he wanted he abused women and in turn as a lead of a show i sent an email out asking for a no yelling policy, they declined.."

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO