What’s Next for Energy?

It’s no secret that a staggering amount of wealth was created during the pandemic and the M2 money supply has hit record highs (in what may be a precursor to some painful times ahead…). However, though consumption has rebounded as the recovery’s progressed and is already stressing supply lines, it’s failed to keep pace with the spike in net worth. Is all this cash destined to sit in savings or investment accounts? The October Beige Book Report acknowledged the rise in consumption and the pressures facing producers as they struggle to keep up and control costs amid significant wage inflation. It also has many growing weary of Fed’s less than “transitory” use of its new favorite buzzword. The S&P 500® meanwhile appears to have shaken off its rocky September, with gains being driven largely by buybacks. Commodities have also continued to climb and though gains from “Dr. Copper” often spark optimism, soaring gas prices will likely be a drag on consumer sentiment even if they’ve yet to approach previous highs.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO