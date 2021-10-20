CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

What’s Next for Energy?

By Canterbury Investment Management
etftrends.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is a look at Canterbury’s latest risk-adjusted sector rankings, along with their 1-month change in rank. Notice that the energy sector has gone from being ranked the worst sector on a risk-adjusted basis, to being the highest ranked sector. That rise in rank among the S&P 500 sectors probably correlates...

www.etftrends.com

etftrends.com

Some Energy Companies Have More ESG Traits Than Meet the Eye

Many investors believe that traditional fossil fuels producers shouldn’t reside in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) funds because, well, many investors believe that old guard energy companies are threats to the ESG movement. There was a time when it could accurately be said that oil companies weren’t prioritizing sound environmental...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
etftrends.com

US Production Outlook: Modest Growth Could Be Just Right

Public producers have been committed to capital discipline and limiting growth, which could actually set up a goldilocks US production scenario for midstream in 2022. Modest volume growth by producers would contribute to a stronger macro backdrop and improved sentiment for energy broadly while allowing midstream to potentially enjoy some incremental cash flows.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

EIA reports a weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies, but stocks at a key delivery hub decline

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories rose by 4.3 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 22. On average, analysts polled by S&P Global Platts expected a 100,000-barrel decline, but the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 2.3 million-barrel climb, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory declines of 2 million barrels for gasoline and 400,000 barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey expected supplies to decrease by 2.7 million barrels for gasoline and 2 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub fell by 3.9 million barrels for the week. Oil prices continued to trade lower after the EIA data. December West Texas Intermediate crude contract fell 83 cents, or 1%, at $83.82 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, little changed from $83.81 before the supply data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
etftrends.com

This Clean Energy ETF Is Perking Up

Clean energy exchange traded funds are dealing with some rough patches this year, but favorable fundamentals remain in place, indicating that investors shouldn’t rush to abandon funds like the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW). The $1.8 billion PBW follows the WilderHill Clean Energy Index and is fast approaching its...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
etftrends.com

There Will Be Bumps, But ACES Has Long-Term Potential

As 2021 is showing, the transition to clean energy and carbon-neutral concepts will encounter bumps, but that doesn’t dent the long-term thesis for exchange traded funds like the ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES). A significant part of the reason that ACES and other renewable energy ETFs are scuffling this year...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
etftrends.com

GSFP: Surviving, Thriving Volatile Renewables Transition

Investors embracing environmentally sustainable and clean energy strategies are having their patience tested this year. What looked liked a favorable setup entering 2021 is taking some lumps, but the outlook for assets including the Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (GSFP) remains compelling because it’s clear that governments are committed to expanding use of renewables and want to move forward with carbon-neutral agendas.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
etftrends.com

A Look at Energy & Commodities

Energy is currently the number one ranked US sector on a risk-adjusted basis. This comes from a steep, parabolic rise that has occurred over the last month. We have written about this in the last few weekly updates, but it is worth pointing out that this sector remains top-ranked in our lists.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
etftrends.com

This Quality ETF Is a Step Ahead of the S&P 500 Value Index

Given the potential economic headwinds like inflation, ETF investors will want to shore up their portfolios with quality funds that can outpace the major indexes, like the FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund (QLC). Of course, investors will want the best of both worlds, combining quality with S&P 500-beating...
STOCKS
etftrends.com

Record Wealth Creation, Consumption Trends and Disconnects, and Accelerating Buybacks Drive Equity Gains

It’s no secret that a staggering amount of wealth was created during the pandemic and the M2 money supply has hit record highs (in what may be a precursor to some painful times ahead…). However, though consumption has rebounded as the recovery’s progressed and is already stressing supply lines, it’s failed to keep pace with the spike in net worth. Is all this cash destined to sit in savings or investment accounts? The October Beige Book Report acknowledged the rise in consumption and the pressures facing producers as they struggle to keep up and control costs amid significant wage inflation. It also has many growing weary of Fed’s less than “transitory” use of its new favorite buzzword. The S&P 500® meanwhile appears to have shaken off its rocky September, with gains being driven largely by buybacks. Commodities have also continued to climb and though gains from “Dr. Copper” often spark optimism, soaring gas prices will likely be a drag on consumer sentiment even if they’ve yet to approach previous highs.
BUSINESS
etftrends.com

Retirees Might Want to Give Utilities Another Look

The utilities sector isn’t setting the world on fire this year. For example, the Utilities Select Sector SPDR (NYSEArca: XLU), the largest exchange traded fund dedicated to the sector, is up just 7.26% year-to-date while the S&P 500 is higher by 21.19%. Still, utilities stocks are attractive on the basis...
INDUSTRY
etftrends.com

MLPs Offer Big Dividends, Nice Value

The ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEArca: AMLP), the largest exchange traded fund focusing on master limited partnerships, sports a dividend yield of 7.72% as of Oct. 22. Alone, that’s enough to grab investors’ attention, particularly at a time when AMLP’s yield is more than six times what investors earn on 10-year Treasury yields. On the other hand, some investors, no matter how hungry for income they are, don’t want to embrace frothy valuations, which are often hallmarks of high dividend stocks.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

3 High-Yield Energy Stocks to Buy Now

Thanks to the strong recovery of global oil consumption from the pandemic, energy stocks are the top performing market sector of the S&P 500 this year. The commodity price rally has been fueled by the recovery from the pandemic, as well as the limited oil production from OPEC and Russia.
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin ETF Check, What’s Next For BTC

The approval of a Bitcoin Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) in the U.S. has come true. Different actors in the crypto space have tried to receive the greenlight from that country’s regulator (SEC) for little less than a decade. Related Reading | Bitcoin ETF Receives Approval from SEC, Marking Historic Day...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

What’s Next as Stagflation Risks Torment Markets?

The global economy is fighting a battle on multiple fronts. From paralyzed supply chains to an energy crisis that threatens Europe and Asia to a painful deleveraging in the Chinese real estate sector, there is a clear risk that growth slows down but inflation stays hot. This could spell some more trouble for stock markets as corporate profit margins get squeezed, while the winner might be the US dollar, which is shielded from the power crunch thanks to America’s energy independence.
BUSINESS
CNBC

The Chartmaster on what's next for yields

Carter Worth of Worth Charting on what's next for yields and high-growth names. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman and Dan Nathan.
MARKETS
Forbes

Stock Market Optimism Deteriorates - What’s Next?

"Successful investing is anticipating the anticipations of others" (Economist John Maynard Keynes). Wall Street's 2022 anticipations are still bullish, but now with crossed fingers that the U.S. and world economic setbacks are truly temporary:. Covid reversals. Employment issues. China's weaker growth. Price/cost inflation. Commodity/product shortages. Shipping bottlenecks. Rising interest rates.
STOCKS
etftrends.com

TILT Continues to Be a Steady Riser Through 2021

Small-cap equities can capture broad market moves to the upside, but the FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (TILT) also gives investors value, making it a steady riser through 2021. The ETF hasn’t skipped a beat this year, rising to a 24% gain in a year marked by...
STOCKS
etftrends.com

BITO Craze May Have Settled But Trading Volumes Reflect Continued Interest

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) came catapulting into the ETF space last week, breaking records and setting new precedents as crypto interest was directly reflected in the massive grassroots movement behind the bitcoin futures ETF. BITO broke the $1 billion in assets under management threshold in only two days,...
STOCKS
etftrends.com

An Argument for Mid-Caps Right Now

It’s easy to only focus on the major companies when investing, to get pulled into growth or value seeking within large-cap companies, or to search out the next up-and-comers among small-caps. Too often, the middle ground gets forgotten, but often that’s where the sweet spot can lie, and one analyst believes that this seems to be the case right now.
STOCKS
etftrends.com

Get Alternate, Diversified Sources of Income With This ETF

Just as yields were rising steadily, they’ve dipped again, giving fixed income investors a lack of direction, but one constant is the continued search for yield. The 10-year benchmark Treasury note sits right around 1.6%, while the longer-duration 30-year yield sits right around 2%. The debt market is essentially stuck in wait-and-see mode when it comes to the Federal Reserve’s next moves.
STOCKS

