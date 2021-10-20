CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spotsylvania County, VA

Man shot 8 times by Spotsylvania sheriff’s deputy files lawsuit for over $25 million

By Emma North
 7 days ago

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Isiah Brown was standing on Catharpin Road, speaking to a police dispatcher on the phone when Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Deputy David Turbyfill arrived at the scene, exited his car and shot him eight times.

On Tuesday, Brown’s attorney David Haynes of the Cochran Firm announced that they are filing a lawsuit for $26.35 million.

Brown spent weeks in the hospital after the April 21, 2021 shooting. He underwent treatment for severe injuries for over a month and is still in recovery. The attorney said that the injuries will continue to impact Brown for the rest of his life.

“Today we filed a lawsuit in federal court on behalf of Isiah Brown against Spotsylvania County Police Chief Roger Harris and Deputy David Turbyfill for their roles in the totally unnecessary shooting incident involving Mr. Brown that occurred April 21,” Haynes said in an email statement.

The lawsuit states that Turbyfill was negligent, committed battery and used excessive force. It also lists county sheriff Roger L. Harris as a defendant for his role in directing and supervising his deputies.

The lawsuit asks for at least $20 million to cover injuries, medical costs, pain and suffering, punitive damages and attorneys’ fees. The attorney also asks for $6 million for federal claims and $3,500 in connection to state claims.

