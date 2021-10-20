CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scioto County, OH

Scioto County reports 18 new COVID-19 cases

By Bailey Brautigan
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fpa8m_0cXKZQef00

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Ohio Department of Health is reporting 18 new cases for Wednesday, Oct. 20 in Scioto County bringing the county to 11,418 since the start of the pandemic. Of those cases, 638 are currently active.

No new deaths were reported by the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments. The county remains at 149 residents who have died in connection to COVID-19.

The ODH says zero additional residents from Scioto County have been hospitalized. The total number of Scioto County residents who have been hospitalized is 824. This number does not reflect the number of people currently hospitalized in connection to COVID-19.

Health officials say 10,631 Scioto County residents have recovered throughout the pandemic.

The health departments’ report shows 31,557 county residents, or 41.89% of the county’s population, are now fully vaccinated.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 1

Related
WOWK 13 News

Scioto County sees long lines for COVID-19 booster shots

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Many residents in Scioto County are taking action and getting their COVID-19 booster shot. “Just like other vaccines, you just need to take care of yourself in order to take care of somebody else,” said Wheelersburg resident, Dean Hunter. “This is my booster shot, my third shot of Moderna, and […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Boyd County confirms another COVID-19 death, 34 new cases

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center says another Boyd County resident has died due to COVID-19 between Oct. 23 and Oct. 25, bringing the county to 105 deaths throughout the pandemic. Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 44-year-old male. The BCEOC says 34 new positive COVID-19 cases were reported […]
BOYD COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia reports 1,019 new COVID-19 cases, 30 more deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 7,478 active COVID-19 cases statewide. 30 additional deaths have been reported since Tuesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in West Virginia to 4,346. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 72-year old female from Jackson County, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
City
Portsmouth, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
County
Scioto County, OH
Scioto County, OH
Government
Scioto County, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Health
WOWK 13 News

Cannabis candy? Warning issued ahead of Halloween

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — With Halloween approaching, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is issuing a warning about illegal cannabis edibles that look like several well-known snack foods.   “The levels of THC in these fakes could have some real and devastating consequences for children,” Yost said. “Parents need to be extra cautious, especially around Halloween, that these copycat products […]
PHARMACEUTICALS
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia Division of Highways hiring ahead of winter weather

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Division of Highways is hiring. WVDOH officials say there are transportation worker positions available across the Mountain State. With winter just around the corner, the WVDOH is already planning ahead and District 1 has just finished their dry runs for their winter snowplow routes. Officials say District 1 […]
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Weather#Odh#News App#The Apple App Store#The Google Play Store
WOWK 13 News

ODH data shows more Ohioans died in 2020 than were born

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Data from The Ohio Department of Health shows that in 2020, 143,000 Ohioans died, while only 129,000 were born. “Coronavirus has very quickly hastened the death rate outpacing the birth rate,” said Kettering Health Family Physician Dr. Austin Williams. In 2021, ODH data has shown more than 107,000 deaths and 100,000 […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Construction on new Clendenin Elementary paused due to soil issue

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Work on the new Clendenin Elementary school has been paused due to a soil condition, according to a release from Kanawha County Schools. “The construction team encountered a soil condition at the Clendenin Elementary School site that requires additional investigation,” said the statement from Kanawha County Schools. “The contractor has been asked to pause work […]
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WOWK 13 News

US Marshals CUFFED Task Force awarded high honors

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The US Marshals Southern District of West Virginia’s CUFFED Task Force has received the 40th Director’s Honorary Award. They were recognized as one of the best task force agencies in the country. Leaders of the CUFFED Task Force say it’s a collaborative effort across the state with the main goal of […]
WOWK 13 News

WV Gov. Justice reports average COVID death age continues to drop, state orders 50k vaccine doses for young children

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – While West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice reported at Tuesday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing that the state’s COVID-19 numbers are showing improvement, but he and state health officials also pointed out that the numbers of deaths and patients in ICUs and on ventilators are still high. Justice also pointed out that the average age […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOWK 13 News

Ohio reports more deaths than births; experts cite pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — For the first time in state history, Ohio recorded more deaths than births last year, a development experts say was expedited by COVID-19. The Columbus Dispatch reports Monday that roughly 143,000 Ohioans died last year while about 129,000 were born. That’s according to data from the Ohio Department of Health. So […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Wayne County students face virtual learning challenges

WAYNE COUNTY, WV—As the pandemic continues, students and teachers continue to face challenges as they adapt to the new normal. This school year, Wayne County Schools have around 270 students choosing to participate in their virtual learning program. After their six-week evaluation, around 70 of those students are being asked to return back to in-person […]
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
496K+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy