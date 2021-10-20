Scioto County reports 18 new COVID-19 cases

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Ohio Department of Health is reporting 18 new cases for Wednesday, Oct. 20 in Scioto County bringing the county to 11,418 since the start of the pandemic. Of those cases, 638 are currently active.

No new deaths were reported by the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments. The county remains at 149 residents who have died in connection to COVID-19.

The ODH says zero additional residents from Scioto County have been hospitalized. The total number of Scioto County residents who have been hospitalized is 824. This number does not reflect the number of people currently hospitalized in connection to COVID-19.

Health officials say 10,631 Scioto County residents have recovered throughout the pandemic.

The health departments’ report shows 31,557 county residents, or 41.89% of the county’s population, are now fully vaccinated.

