Drivers beware: Ambassador Caffery Pkwy. sound wall work to last next five months, includes lane closure

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Ambassador Caffery Pkwy. will have its northbound outside lane closed for around five months as crews repair and replace the sound wall between Curran Lane and Congress St.

Lafayette Consolidated Government said the lane closure will begin Oct. 25 and is expected to last until at least March 2022. The lane will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each weekday.

“Maintenance includes replacing panels, repainting them from gray to white, and repairing steel columns,” stated LCG Chief Communications Officer Jamie Angelle. “Structural damage has occurred from vehicle crashes, and the wall requires maintenance considering it was installed 14 years ago in 2007. The current design has been modified to deal with structural failures.”

