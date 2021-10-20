CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Construction to close one lane on Ambassador Caffery for 5 months

KATC News
KATC News
 7 days ago
LAFAYETTE, La. – Drivers should prepare for months-long roadwork while the sound wall on Ambassador Caffery Parkway between Congress Street and Curran Lane is repaired and replaced.

Beginning Monday, October 25, the northbound outside lane of Ambassador Caffery, from Curran Lane to Congress Street, will be closed Monday-Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m, according to a spokesperson for Lafayette Consolidated Government.

Work is expected to take five months, weather permitting. The lane is estimated to reopen sometime in March 2022.

Maintenance includes replacing panels, repainting them from gray to white, and repairing steel columns. Structural damage has occurred from vehicle crashes, and the wall requires maintenance considering it was installed 14 years ago in 2007. The current design has been modified to deal with structural failures.

