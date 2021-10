Wells Fargo's third-quarter earnings were up 59% after it freed up money it had set aside to cover loan losses. The bank said it reduced the money it set aside to cover loan losses by $1.7 billion. It had raised those loan loss reserves early in 2020, when the future of the economy and the length of the recession brought on by Covid-19 pandemic was uncertain.

