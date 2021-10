Katy Read writes for the Star Tribune: “Enbridge has failed to meet the Oct. 15 deadline for cleaning up the site of an aquifer ruptured during construction of its controversial Line 3 oil pipeline, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reported Friday. Meanwhile, the DNR is investigating two other sites where the company may have caused additional groundwater damage, the agency said in a statement. The DNR did not identify the locations of the other sites. State regulators will require compensation for the loss of groundwater during the additional time it takes to stop the groundwater flow, the DNR said.”

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 10 DAYS AGO