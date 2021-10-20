JSO investigating shooting in Magnolia Gardens

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — The Fernandina Beach Police Department is investigating after a person was found dead in Nassau County Sunday night. Police say the body was found at a home in the 400 block of South 13th Street around 9:00 p.m. after 911 was called due to a house door being open and dogs running around. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement assisted in processing the scene, which lasted hours with it clearing at around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

