CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

JSO investigating shooting in Magnolia Gardens

First Coast News
First Coast News
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in the Magnolia Gardens...

www.firstcoastnews.com

Comments / 3

Bucanero Del Caribe
6d ago

funny they didn't mention it was a robbery attempt, I was there, and my son and I have Fl CWP. The dude ask us at gun point to leave the car and my son gave him a 9mm SIG 365 xl round. We were in fear for our lives but my son quick reaction stop the agressor fast.

Reply(2)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
First Coast News

Man walks into hospital with gunshot wound to abdomen after Northside shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is recovering after being shot in the stomach on Jacksonville's Northside late Tuesday night. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said officers were notified that a male victim had walked into a hospital with a single gunshot wound to the abdomen around 11:45 p.m. Officers discovered the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Carvill Avenue.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

72-year-old victim in Grand Park shooting identified

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Note: The video above is from a previous report.) Family members are identifying a 72-year-old victim who was shot in the chest and killed in is backyard. Freddie Jackson was killed Saturday afternoon. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says Keith Cooper, 32, is facing a second degree murder...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

State drops overturned case against Dustin Duty, man wrongfully convicted in Jacksonville armed robbery

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — A Jacksonville man is set to be released from the Duval County Jail after an armed robbery charge against him was dropped Wednesday. The State Attorney’s Office for the Fourth Judicial Circuit dropped the charge against 36-year-old Dustin Duty, leading to his exoneration. Duty has been incarcerated for more than eight years.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Magnolia#Jso
First Coast News

2 adults, 1 child safe after fire breaks out at home on Jacksonville's Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A family is safe but without a place to stay after a fire broke out at a Northside home overnight. The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department says crews responded to the 17400 block of Pentel Court to battle a residential structure fire around 1:17 a.m. Tuesday. When crews arrived, they could see fire showing from the home's second story, according to a tweet from JFRD.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

JSO: 3 shot in Sherwood Forest neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after three people were shot in the Sherwood Forest neighborhood Saturday night. JSO responded to reports of shots fired in the 9300 block of Norfolk Boulevard around 10 p.m. Upon canvassing the area, officers found multiple casings as well as blood...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
First Coast News

Person found dead in Nassau County home, police investigating

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — The Fernandina Beach Police Department is investigating after a person was found dead in Nassau County Sunday night. Police say the body was found at a home in the 400 block of South 13th Street around 9:00 p.m. after 911 was called due to a house door being open and dogs running around. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement assisted in processing the scene, which lasted hours with it clearing at around 3:30 p.m. Monday.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksonville local news

 https://www.firstcoastnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy