CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Cowboys tied for eighth in preseason Mountain West poll

By WyoSports staff sports@wyosports.net
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gJg49_0cXKXQj500

The University of Wyoming men’s basketball team has been picked to finish where it ended up last season.

The Cowboys were tied with New Mexico for eighth in the Mountain West preseason poll, which was voted on by conference media members and unveiled Wednesday morning ahead of the league’s virtual media days.

Colorado State has been predicted to claim the 2021-22 MW title, getting 11 of 20 first-place votes. This is the first time the Rams have sat atop the preseason poll.

San Diego State came in at No. 2 with seven first-place votes, while Nevada earned the other two first-place votes and was slated to finish third. Boise State and Utah State rounded out the top five, with Fresno State and UNLV also being picked to finish ahead of the Cowboys.

UW was ranked above San Jose State and Air Force, which claimed the final two spots in the poll.

The Pokes are coming off a 2020-21 campaign in which they finished eighth in the conference and posted a five-win turnaround, despite playing an abbreviated schedule. UW went 14-11 in head coach Jeff Linder’s first year at the helm after going 9-24 the previous season.

UW returns nine letterwinners and three starters from last year’s group, which led the conference in scoring with 76.6 points per game and ranked 12th nationally with 10 made 3-pointers per contest.

The MW also released its preseason all-conference team and awards Wednesday morning.

Nevada junior Grant Sherfield was selected preseason player of the year, while San Diego State senior Matt Bradley was named preseason newcomer of the year, and UNLV rookie Keshon Gilbert took preseason freshman of the year honors.

The 2020-21 MW newcomer of the year, Sherfield led the Wolf Pack with 18.6 points, 6.1 assists and 1.6 steals per game. He also averaged 3.7 rebounds per contest and led the MW in scoring (18.2) and assists (6.6) during league play.

Bradley is set to play his first season at San Diego State after spending the past three seasons at Cal, where he was a two-time All-Pac-12 honoree. Bradley started 19 of 22 games as a junior, averaging 18 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. He also recorded 37 assists, eight steals and four blocks.

Gilbert joins the Runnin’ Rebels as a true freshman this season. Gilbert helped lead Vashon High in St. Louis to a state title as a senior, averaging 13.2 points per game while shooting 55.5% from the field.

Joining Sherfield on the preseason All-MW team is Colorado State’s David Roddy and Isaiah Stevens, Fresno State’s Orlando Robinson and UNLV’s Bryce Hamilton.

A 2020-21 All-MW selection, Roddy started 27 of the Rams’ 28 games last season and was the conference’s second-leading rebounder. He led the team in scoring (15.9) and rebounding (9.4), while registering 12 double-doubles. Stevens started all 28 games for CSU as a sophomore, ranking second on the team in scoring (15.3), while leading the Rams and ranking second in the MW in assists (5.4).

Robinson, another 2020-21 All-MW selection, initially declared for the 2021 NBA Draft, but withdrew his name and has returned to Fresno State for his junior year. Last season, Robinson averaged 14.6 points and 9.2 rebounds per game, while shooting 44.3% from the floor and finishing third in the conference in rebounding.

Hamilton also initially declared for the 2021 NBA Draft, but will return for one more season at UNLV. An All-MW honoree, Hamilton ranked third in the conference with 17.9 points per game, while also finishing in the top-10 with six rebounds per contest.

Comments / 0

Related
Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Clemson RB quits; Tigers lose second player to transfer portal in two days

For the second straight day, Clemson has lost a player to the transfer portal. Junior running back Michel Dukes, reports confirmed Tuesday evening, has left the team with the intention of finding another place to play. Junior safety Joseph Charleston put his name in the portal on Monday. Joseph Charleston:Clemson...
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Lane Kiffin’s Decisions

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin had a message for everyone watching on CBS before kickoff at Alabama on Saturday. “Get your popcorn ready,” he said. Almost two quarters later, it’s been all Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide lead the Rebels, 21-0, late in the second quarter. Kiffin...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Tulsa World

OSU tied at No. 5, Sooners come in at No. 7 in Big 12 preseason poll

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State tied for fifth with West Virginia, and Oklahoma trailed close behind at No. 7 in the Big 12 Conference men's basketball preseason poll released Thursday afternoon. Kansas received eight first-place votes from the league's head coaches and were selected as preseason favorites to win the Big...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Wyoming State
247Sports

Georgia does not want Alabama in SEC Championship Game, says David Pollack

Equipped with the nation’s top defense, Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs dismantled Clemson in the season-opener and have only padded their resume since, ripping through SEC competition with four consecutive victories by 20 or more points. But that doesn’t mean everything will be easy for Georgia down the stretch, or that an SEC Championship is in the bag -- even if Alabama looks down after an upset loss at Texas A&M.
ALABAMA STATE
theutcecho.com

UT Slapped with Harsh Punishments Following Ole Miss Game

Vol fans will never forget where they were Saturday, Oct. 16 when the Ole Miss Rebels visited Knoxville. This isn’t because Tennessee shocked the nation by defeating the then No. 13 Rebels. No, something else happened entirely and, arguably, something more exciting. Pizza boxes, water bottles, beer cans and even...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

MSU picked eighth in preseason SEC media poll, Ole Miss ninth; Molinar first-team All-SEC

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State men's basketball junior guard Iverson Molinar was named Tuesday to the preseason All-SEC first team as selected by the media. Molinar averaged 17 points per game for MSU last season (fourth in the SEC) after scoring six per game his freshman year. Starting all but one game, Molinar played 32.7 minutes per game and added two assists and three rebounds per contest.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Bradley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Cowboys#The University Of Wyoming#Boise State#Utah State#Fresno State#Unlv#Uw#Air Force#Letterwinners#Mw
247Sports

Temple picked to finish 8th in AAC preseason poll

The Temple men’s basketball team has been picked to finish 8th in the American Athletic Conference this season in a preseason poll of the league’s head coaches, which was announced on Wednesday morning. Houston is the preseason favorite, followed by Memphis, SMU, and Wichita State. The Owls finished tied for...
Corvallis Gazette-Times

OSU men's basketball: Beavers tied for fourth in preseason media poll

The idea of not being satisfied was stressed as the Oregon State men’s basketball team gathered to begin preparations for another season and continues to be a regular message. The Beavers surpassed any and all expectations in winning the Pac-12 tournament last March before reaching the NCAA Elite Eight. So...
Yakima Herald Republic

Gonzaga women get no votes in AP preseason poll

Oct. 19—Three weeks before the season begins, the Gonzaga women are fully motivated to prove the experts wrong. Five days after being picked to finish second in the West Coast Conference, the Zags didn't merit a spot or even a vote in the Associated Press preseason poll announced Tuesday. That...
midkansasonline.com

Mac women picked 4th in KCAC preseason poll

WICHITA – It’s been a long time since McPherson College’s women’s basketball team has been picked as high as fourth place in the KCAC Preseason Poll by the coaches. KCAC Media Day was conducted on Tuesday and the Bulldogs had their highest finish in years. It was nearly a dead...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
NewsBreak
Sports
widerightnattylite.com

Iowa State Receives Votes in Preseason Poll

Excitement is building for Year 1 of the TJ Otzelberger era at Iowa State. With the season just a few short weeks away, preseason lists and awards are starting to trickle out. This edition of the Cyclones features a number of interesting transfers, plus a highly touted point guard that many see as the future of the program. It looks as though other Big 12 coaches have noticed. The league’s preseason poll was released on Thursday afternoon and Iowa State has managed to crack the top 10.
wwuvikings.com

Vikings Picked Third in GNAC Preseason Poll

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Western Washington University men's basketball team has been picked to finish third in the 2021-22 Great Northwest Athletic Conference Preseason Coaches Poll. WWU will take the court this season as the defending conference champions winning the GNAC Tournament in 2019-20. The 81-78 win over Alaska Anchorage...
lhvc.com

Niwot sweeps Mountain View for eighth straight win

Losing a star player never helps a team, but the absence of standout middle hitter Zoe Gibbs didn't seem to hurt the Niwot volleyball team in its home match against Mountain View (4-13, 1-10) on Oct. 8. With both veterans and newcomers taking up the slack, the Cougars swept the Lions in three easy sets (25-14, 25-11, 25-11) for their eighth straight victory and sole possession of first place in the Longs Peak League.
NIWOT, CO
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
144
Post
291K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Comments / 0

Community Policy