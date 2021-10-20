CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
F1, NBA Announce Partnership to Celebrate 75th Anniversary Season, US Grand Prix

By Madeline Coleman
Sports Illustrated
 7 days ago

The "first-of-its-kind content and activation partnership" will celebrate NBA's 75th anniversary season and the upcoming United States Grand Prix in Austin.

Formula 1 and NBA announced a partnership that will celebrate NBA's 75th anniversary season and the upcoming United States Grand Prix in Austin.

All 30 NBA teams will be featured on custom liveries with the first 10 cars, which will highlight the Central and Pacific Divisions, are to be unveiled Wednesday on both league's social media platforms.

Additionally, fans can watch their favorite drivers compete in a free throw challenge on Thursday, Oct. 21, via ESPN on a 75th Anniversary-themed basketball half-court in the Circuit of the Americas paddock. And, the drivers will have coaches.

"NBA legends will be onsite at the ESPN Studio to coach drivers as they compete against each other to secure the most free throws possible out of 10 shots, with $20,000 up for grabs for the winning team to donate to a charity of its choice," F1 and NBA said in the release .

The Aramco United States Grand Prix will take place from Oct. 22-24, 2021 in Austin, Texas. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, Formula 1 took a two-year hiatus from the track. Meanwhile, the NBA's 75th anniversary season tipped off on Tuesday and will continues into Wednesday night.

Sports Illustrated

