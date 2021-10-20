CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon’s vaccine mandate deadline

By Sage Van Wing
opb.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour browser does not support the audio element. The deadline for many Oregon workers to get vaccinated was this Monday. At the Department of Corrections, roughly 67% of...

www.opb.org

Comments / 15

aarii
6d ago

many dumbocrats are EVEN NOW starting to ask "where can I get my 5 month old baby vaccinated" or "my neighbors 2 year old want to be vaccinated like her mommy"

Reply
2
 

