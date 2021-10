Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Stock futures rise after S&P and Dow set fresh records. U.S. stock futures were higher Tuesday morning, as Wall Street looked to build on Monday's record close for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500. The Nasdaq was the outperformer Monday, rising 0.9%, with a lift from Tesla's strong session. The tech-heavy index finished 1.15% off its record high. The blue-chip Dow has risen in four of its past five sessions, while the broad S&P has posted eight positive sessions in its past nine.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO