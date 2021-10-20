Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Babylon’ images reveal first look at Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt in ‘La La Land’ director’s new movie
Margot Robbie, elegantly yet scantily dressed in red, hoisted toward the heavens at a Carnivale-style festival. Brad Pitt sporting a thin mustache and slicked hair, pouring booze while wearing a tuxedo. If the first images of Damien Chazelle’s new venture Babylon provide any glimpse into what’s to come, his promising...
wegotthiscovered.com
An absolutely bonkers new horror film has just debuted with a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score
It’s not quite officially spooky season yet, but if you’re already itching for some great new horror content, then this is your lucky day, as an acclaimed — and totally nuts — entry in the genre just hit theaters this Friday. Barbarian might not have been a movie that has been on many people’s radars before now, but anyone looking for a uniquely scary rollercoaster ride will want to catch this one as soon as possible, to avoid spoilers.
wegotthiscovered.com
An all-but-forgotten Adam Sandler comedy unleashes its fury on streaming charts
The late 1990s and early 2000s were an absolute golden age for comedian Adam Sandler. The Saturday Night Live star seemed to be everywhere, the star of a new blockbuster comedy every few months. Now, close to twenty years on, one has shot itself back up the charts and is...
wegotthiscovered.com
Florence Pugh once again declines to comment on a story revolving around Olivia Wilde
Once again, Florence Pugh is apparently taking the high road when it comes to making any kind of remark revolving around the drama surrounding Olivia Wilde and the film Don’t Worry Darling. While rumors persist that star Pugh quietly had a falling out with director Wilde during filming, such...
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans rejoice as ‘She-Hulk’ might’ve just finally introduced Mephisto into the MCU
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode four. It’s been perhaps the defining joke of Phase Four for the Marvel fandom: when is Mephisto going to get here? Ever since folks were absolutely convinced the Marvel universe’s version of Satan was going to debut in WandaVision, every new Disney Plus series has been the subject of (mostly) tongue-in-cheek theorizing about where the demon could show up. And yet, though we can hardly believe it, it looks like Mephisto’s time to shine has really arrived, thanks to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode four.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Blonde’ reviews are split down the middle on Netflix’s NC-17 Marilyn Monroe biopic
Ana de Armas is soon making her debut as Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s Blonde, an NC-17 movie that doesn’t sugarcoat anything when it comes to the sexually charged and sometimes violent life of the blonde bombshell. This is the first NC-17 movie to ever grace the streaming...
wegotthiscovered.com
A forgotten Tom Cruise masterpiece has found its way back onto the Netflix charts
It feels like Tom Cruise is no longer just a Hollywood actor, but rather the Hollywood actor. The leading man for countless films since he first stepped into the picture, it’s easy to forget just how many he’s been in. Recently, Netflix viewers have decided to jump back...
wegotthiscovered.com
The roasting continues as ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ lands on Disney Plus
Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have a propensity to nitpick as much as possible whenever a new film or television project arrives, only for their stances to soften in the aftermath. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case quite yet with Thor: Love and Thunder now that Taika Waititi’s polarizing blockbuster has landed on Disney Plus.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Ryan Reynolds’ best-reviewed movie ever (that fans couldn’t stand) gets lucky on streaming
You can barely turn around without seeing actor, superhero, producer, soccer team owner, gin magnate, advertising executive, cyber security investor, and mobile service provider Ryan Reynolds these days, with the 45 year-old sticking his fingers into an increasing number of pies on a regular basis. Now firmly cemented as one...
wegotthiscovered.com
Hugh Jackman’s new film might be his greatest yet after receiving 10-minute standing ovation
The world may know Hugh Jackman as X-Men‘s Wolverine, but don’t forget that he’s a talented actor and a triple threat. In saying that, this well-loved received a 10-minute standing ovation at the 2022 Venice Film Festival in his role in the new film, The Son, directed by Florian Zeller.
wegotthiscovered.com
Ari Aster and Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Disappointment Blvd.’ is A24’s biggest movie yet
It’s safe to say that A24 more than pulls its fair share of weight when it comes to movies. From spring to summer this year alone, we’ve gotten X, Everything Everywhere All At Once, Men, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, and Bodies Bodies Bodies, to say nothing of its upcoming headline-stealers such as The Whale, which will mark a triumphant return for actor Brendan Fraser after his tumultuous and tragic decline in the industry.
wegotthiscovered.com
Bloodthirsty Marvel lovers delight in gory ‘The Avengers’ moment we never noticed
It’s been a decade since the very first Avengers flick released, and in that time the film has become an all-time favorite for fans of the MCU. The film has its flaws, as does pretty much anything, but it persists as one of Marvel’s best releases. It marks the first time the MCU brought its various heroes together as a team, and scenes and dialogue from the film continue to be heavily referenced by fans — and even by other corners of the MCU. The film also sports some pretty gory moments, as pointed out by Reddit user ParameciaAntic.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
New rumor claims ‘Star Wars’ may have found its live-action Ezra Bridger
Disney is expected to drop some major announcements about its biggest franchises at this weekend’s D23 Expo, and it’s just possible that one of the most exciting bits of casting news we’ll get at the event has leaked out early. Specifically, a new rumor might have revealed who will be playing the fan-favorite role of Ezra Bridger in the live-action Star Wars TV universe.
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU’s ‘Thunderbolts’ fan trailer teases exciting adventure
Ever since Kevin Feige announced that The Thunderbolts will be introduced in the MCU by the end of Phase Five, fans went nuts, and they’re keen to know who will be in it. Viewers looked at previous and recent Marvel content to see who could be in it. There were theories and predictions about what the film could be about. Sadly, there’s been no news, not even the casting or any leaked images that could give a tiny glimpse of Marvel’s future anti-hero film. Fans decided that they should do it themselves.
wegotthiscovered.com
Tom Hanks weighs in on whether he’d ever join the MCU
It could happen. Maybe? Tom Hanks is arguably one of the last true straight-up, no bones about it, classic as a green glass bottle of coca-cola movie stars on the planet. One who could spend the rest of his career making nothing but critically lauded Cinema with a capital “C” Oscar bait. So would he, could he, lend those titanic, everyman-portraying, Academy Award-winning skills to one of the biggest film franchises in history?
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’ fans already dreaming of awards season glory
The first three episodes of HBO’s House of the Dragon are already generating plenty of hype, as longtime Game of Thrones fans gush over their latest opportunity to enjoy the politics, drama, and dragons of Westeros. Matt Smith, who plays Daemon Targaryen, was an instant hit when he sauntered...
wegotthiscovered.com
The Rogue Prince returns in new ‘House of the Dragon’ episode 4 stills
HBO has just released a new batch of promo stills for the upcoming fourth episode of House of the Dragon, and they tease the Rogue Prince’s return to King’s Landing after the war for the Stepstones. In just two days, the HBO prequel series will pick up the...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Crown’ pauses filming out of respect for the Queen’s passing
Netflix’s The Crown has paused production out of respect for Queen Elizabeth II’s death. In a report from Deadline, a source at Netflix confirms that The Crown has been suspended temporarily. The source said, “As a mark of respect, filming on The Crown was suspended today. Filming will also be suspended on the day of Her Majesty The Queen’s funeral.”
wegotthiscovered.com
Neil Gaiman is still having to convince people he’s got nothing to do with ‘The Rings of Power’
Neil Gaiman is a hugely talented guy with fingers in a lot of different pies. Aside from his long history of penning iconic comics and novels, the acclaimed author and writer just brought The Sandman to the screen for Netflix. One thing he absolutely is not responsible for, however, is Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, with Gaiman having precisely zero input in anything to do with the series. And yet the internet can’t shift the belief that he’s its secret showrunner.
Comments / 0