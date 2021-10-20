ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wegotthiscovered.com

An absolutely bonkers new horror film has just debuted with a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

It’s not quite officially spooky season yet, but if you’re already itching for some great new horror content, then this is your lucky day, as an acclaimed — and totally nuts — entry in the genre just hit theaters this Friday. Barbarian might not have been a movie that has been on many people’s radars before now, but anyone looking for a uniquely scary rollercoaster ride will want to catch this one as soon as possible, to avoid spoilers.
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel fans rejoice as ‘She-Hulk’ might’ve just finally introduced Mephisto into the MCU

Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode four. It’s been perhaps the defining joke of Phase Four for the Marvel fandom: when is Mephisto going to get here? Ever since folks were absolutely convinced the Marvel universe’s version of Satan was going to debut in WandaVision, every new Disney Plus series has been the subject of (mostly) tongue-in-cheek theorizing about where the demon could show up. And yet, though we can hardly believe it, it looks like Mephisto’s time to shine has really arrived, thanks to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode four.
COMICS
wegotthiscovered.com

The roasting continues as ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ lands on Disney Plus

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have a propensity to nitpick as much as possible whenever a new film or television project arrives, only for their stances to soften in the aftermath. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case quite yet with Thor: Love and Thunder now that Taika Waititi’s polarizing blockbuster has landed on Disney Plus.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds Of Prey#Burnrate#Calculator
wegotthiscovered.com

Ari Aster and Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Disappointment Blvd.’ is A24’s biggest movie yet

It’s safe to say that A24 more than pulls its fair share of weight when it comes to movies. From spring to summer this year alone, we’ve gotten X, Everything Everywhere All At Once, Men, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, and Bodies Bodies Bodies, to say nothing of its upcoming headline-stealers such as The Whale, which will mark a triumphant return for actor Brendan Fraser after his tumultuous and tragic decline in the industry.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Bloodthirsty Marvel lovers delight in gory ‘The Avengers’ moment we never noticed

It’s been a decade since the very first Avengers flick released, and in that time the film has become an all-time favorite for fans of the MCU. The film has its flaws, as does pretty much anything, but it persists as one of Marvel’s best releases. It marks the first time the MCU brought its various heroes together as a team, and scenes and dialogue from the film continue to be heavily referenced by fans — and even by other corners of the MCU. The film also sports some pretty gory moments, as pointed out by Reddit user ParameciaAntic.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

New rumor claims ‘Star Wars’ may have found its live-action Ezra Bridger

Disney is expected to drop some major announcements about its biggest franchises at this weekend’s D23 Expo, and it’s just possible that one of the most exciting bits of casting news we’ll get at the event has leaked out early. Specifically, a new rumor might have revealed who will be playing the fan-favorite role of Ezra Bridger in the live-action Star Wars TV universe.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

MCU’s ‘Thunderbolts’ fan trailer teases exciting adventure

Ever since Kevin Feige announced that The Thunderbolts will be introduced in the MCU by the end of Phase Five, fans went nuts, and they’re keen to know who will be in it. Viewers looked at previous and recent Marvel content to see who could be in it. There were theories and predictions about what the film could be about. Sadly, there’s been no news, not even the casting or any leaked images that could give a tiny glimpse of Marvel’s future anti-hero film. Fans decided that they should do it themselves.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Tom Hanks weighs in on whether he’d ever join the MCU

It could happen. Maybe? Tom Hanks is arguably one of the last true straight-up, no bones about it, classic as a green glass bottle of coca-cola movie stars on the planet. One who could spend the rest of his career making nothing but critically lauded Cinema with a capital “C” Oscar bait. So would he, could he, lend those titanic, everyman-portraying, Academy Award-winning skills to one of the biggest film franchises in history?
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘House of the Dragon’ fans already dreaming of awards season glory

The first three episodes of HBO’s House of the Dragon are already generating plenty of hype, as longtime Game of Thrones fans gush over their latest opportunity to enjoy the politics, drama, and dragons of Westeros. Matt Smith, who plays Daemon Targaryen, was an instant hit when he sauntered...
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Crown’ pauses filming out of respect for the Queen’s passing

Netflix’s The Crown has paused production out of respect for Queen Elizabeth II’s death. In a report from Deadline, a source at Netflix confirms that The Crown has been suspended temporarily. The source said, “As a mark of respect, filming on The Crown was suspended today. Filming will also be suspended on the day of Her Majesty The Queen’s funeral.”
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Neil Gaiman is still having to convince people he’s got nothing to do with ‘The Rings of Power’

Neil Gaiman is a hugely talented guy with fingers in a lot of different pies. Aside from his long history of penning iconic comics and novels, the acclaimed author and writer just brought The Sandman to the screen for Netflix. One thing he absolutely is not responsible for, however, is Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, with Gaiman having precisely zero input in anything to do with the series. And yet the internet can’t shift the belief that he’s its secret showrunner.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

