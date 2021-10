Chris Taylor is the talk of the baseball world today after his historic three home run game in the Dodgers 11-2 Game 5 win on Thursday evening. After going 4-for-5 to extend the Dodgers season until at least Saturday, Taylor is now slashing .529/.600/1.176 in 20 plate appearances in this year’s NLCS. Yet despite his success against the Braves, the versatile defender – we’ll get to that point in a bit – did not emerge from nowhere.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO