WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The man runover and shot over the weekend in Waco during a trail ride party has been identified as Scotty Stephens, 25. Stephens participated in a day of horse riding along with an estimated 1,000 other people on Saturday. He followed that up by a attending the party at a privately owned field in the overnight hours, according to law enforcement, a man dressed in camouflage carrying an AK-47 opened fire at about 2 a.m. Sunday.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO