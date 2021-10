FIFA, which is the largest organization in the world when it comes to governing the game of football (soccer, for those in the United States), may soon look to bring about an end to its exclusive relationship with Electronic Arts. Dating all the way back to the 1990s, FIFA and EA have worked with one another to create a number of annualized entries in the ongoing simulation football franchise. And while this relationship between the two will likely continue into the future, FIFA has made clear that it might not look to work solely with EA as time goes on.

FIFA ・ 10 DAYS AGO