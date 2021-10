Trenton hosted two early voting events over the weekend, where Trentonians casted their ballots for the governor, assembly, and commissioner races taking place. Both events were non-partisan and designed to get people out to vote. The event on Saturday was a March to the Ballot Box where people could send their mail-in ballots behind city hall. On Sunday there was a stroll to the polls, which included free food and music followed by a quick walk down the road to the polling station at CURE Insurance Arena.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO