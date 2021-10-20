CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

San Jose facing extra hurdle in clearing homeless encampment by airport

By Keith Menconi, Natalia Gurevich
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uWjJA_0cXKVLLQ00
A long-standing homeless encampment along Highway 80 on August 9, 2021 in Berkeley, California. Photo credit John G. Mabanglo-Pool/Getty Images

The city of San Jose is facing an impending deadline to clear out one of its largest homeless encampments, and the process is already running into roadblocks.

The Federal Aviation Administration gave the city a deadline earlier this summer requiring the city to clean up the encampment occupied by some 200 people adjacent to the airport by April 2022.

The FAA ordered for the encampment to be cleared from the lot by the Mineta San Jose International Airport for safety reasons in July, after years of community members trying on their own to clean the area up.

Now, the latest issue the City Council is working to address is how to ensure that once one portion of the 40-acre parcel of land is cleared off of tents and RVs, no one will return.

City staff have been considering erecting an eight-foot tall fence around the area, but people have been quick to point out that in other parts of the city, similar fences haven’t really worked.

"The fencing gets cut, or in some way it gets traversed, and then we just have encampments on the other side," said Councilmember Raul Peralez. He and others on the council have instead proposed assigning staff to the area to guard the cleared off portions.

But even this is resulting in pushback. "I really have concerns about confrontations or violence if we have park rangers or even police out there," said fellow Councilmember Dev Davis. "I’m very worried about that."

While that issue is being debated, another challenge looms for the city – where to move all the people being displaced from the encampment to.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
San Jose, CA
Government
Local
California Government
San Jose, CA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#The City Council
KCBS News Radio

East Bay city named 'most dangerous' small town in US

A Bay Area city landed on the wrong end of analysis ranking the safest – and most dangerous – towns in the U.S. Emeryville was named the most dangerous small town in the U.S. by the safety and home security website "SafeWise," which analyzed FBI crime report data and population information from 2019, the most recent year complete data was available.
EMERYVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FAA
KCBS News Radio

New technologies may not be enough to facilitate wildfire evacuations

Three decades ago, one of California’s deadliest wildfires claimed 25 lives in the East Bay. In the wake of the 1991 Oakland Hills Tunnel Fire, evacuation plans were released in the event that another blaze breaks out in the area. New technology and strategies might help prevent the same level of tragedy caused by the gridlock of everyone trying to evacuate at the same time.
BERKELEY, CA
San Jose Sentinel

San Jose COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in San Jose: 1. 3130 Alum Rock Ave 408-929-2210; 2. 1097 Leigh Ave (408) 294-2240; 3. 3475 McKee Rd (408) 272-9156; 4. 5170 Moorpark Ave (408) 257-9918; 5. 6910 Almaden Expy (408) 927-7310; 6. 525 W Capitol Expy (408) 448-9224;
SAN JOSE, CA
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy