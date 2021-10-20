American history: Resilience and tolerance

Tributes for Gen. Colin Powell dominated the news after his death on October 18. Powell's family announced his death via Facebook: "We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American." The former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff died of complications due to COVID-19. According to The New York Times, Powell was married to his wife Alma for almost 60 years. The couple shared three children, Michael, Linda, and Annemarie, per The Sun.
Comments / 0