Petaluma, CA

Naked man breaks into Petaluma home

By Peter Snarr
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 7 days ago

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) – Petaluma police are searching for a burglary suspect who they say entered a home yesterday while nude.

The suspect, who is described as a Hispanic or Asian man, 5’7″ in height, with shoulder length black straight hair and a thin build, was caught by the victim at around 5:04 p.m. in their home on the 400 block of Cortez Drive.

The suspect ran out the rear sliding glass upon being discovered and forced his way through an adjoining fence and exited the backyard through a side gate.

A witness last saw the subject running northbound on Cortez Drive towards McKenzie Avenue.

Officers, assisted by a helicopter, searched the area but were unable to find the suspect.

