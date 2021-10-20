CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown (ankle) sits out practice

 7 days ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown was held out of Wednesday’s practice because of a sprained ankle, coach Bruce Arians announced.

Brown sustained the injury during the Buccaneers’ 28-22 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday.

Brown had team-high totals in catches (nine) and receiving yards (93) to go along with a touchdown in that game. He has 29 receptions for 418 yards and a team high-tying four touchdown catches in five games this season.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski, who also has four touchdown receptions, did not participate in Wednesday’s practice. He has missed the last three games with injured ribs.

NFL Power Rankings: Titans make statement heading into Week 7

Linebacker Lavonte David (ankle) and cornerback Richard Sherman (hamstring) did not practice after sustaining injuries against the Eagles. Tight end O.J. Howard and linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul were also out of practice on Wednesday.

The Buccaneers (5-1) host the Chicago Bears (3-3) on Sunday.

–Field Level Media

NFL
