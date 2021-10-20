CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Green Bay Packers, pass rusher Whitney Mercilus agree to deal

By Sportsnaut
 7 days ago

Pass rusher Whitney Mercilus agreed to a deal with the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday, according to reports.

Mercilus was released Tuesday by the Houston Texans . Mercilus has 57 sacks in 134 career games (102 starts) since being selected by the Texans with the 26th overall pick of the 2012 NFL Draft.

The NFC North-leading Packers have 14 sacks in six games and have made other attempts to address their pass rush.

Mercilus, 31, said upon his release he wanted to latch on with a team likely to play in the postseason.

“As far as it goes, (I’d like) to be with a team that has a chance to make it to the playoffs, to make it to the Super Bowl,” he said. “To be with a contender honestly is the direction that I want to go.”

–Field Level Media

