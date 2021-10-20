Montreal Canadiens defenseman Joel Edmundson to take leave of absence

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Joel Edmundson will take an indefinite leave of absence to tend to a personal matter, general manager Marc Bergevin said Wednesday.

Canadiens coach Dominique Ducharme later confirmed Edmundson will spend time with his father, who is dealing with cancer.

“(It’s) a tough situation for him,” Ducharme said, per TSN.

Edmundson, 28, has yet to play this season due to an undisclosed injury.

He recorded 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) in 55 games last season.

A Stanley Cup winner with St. Louis, Edmundson has 52 points (13 goals, 39 assists) in 269 career games with the Blues (2015-19), Carolina Hurricanes (2019-20) and Canadiens.

–Field Level Media

