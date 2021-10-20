CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Joel Edmundson to take leave of absence

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nxXTB_0cXKVCOt00

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Joel Edmundson will take an indefinite leave of absence to tend to a personal matter, general manager Marc Bergevin said Wednesday.

Canadiens coach Dominique Ducharme later confirmed Edmundson will spend time with his father, who is dealing with cancer.

“(It’s) a tough situation for him,” Ducharme said, per TSN.

Edmundson, 28, has yet to play this season due to an undisclosed injury.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=250ixK_0cXKVCOt00 Also Read:
Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price enters player assistance program

He recorded 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) in 55 games last season.

A Stanley Cup winner with St. Louis, Edmundson has 52 points (13 goals, 39 assists) in 269 career games with the Blues (2015-19), Carolina Hurricanes (2019-20) and Canadiens.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Montreal Canadiens lines at morning skate: Five players poised for debut

The Montreal Canadiens held their first morning skate of the regular season in Toronto on Wednesday, and we appear to have a good look at how the team will look when they start the season. After Ryan Poehling was sent down this morning to the Laval Rocket, there was one...
NHL
Buffalo News

Live coverage: Montreal Canadiens vs. Buffalo Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres open the regular season at home against the Montreal Canadiens. Faceoff is at 7 p.m. in KeyBank Center. Get caught up for the game with Lance Lysowski's game day notes. Read Mike Harrington's latest column: Sabres' box office might take the biggest hit from another non-playoff year.
NHL
WGRZ TV

Sabres opening night: Stats and storylines vs. Montreal Canadiens

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Coming off of a difficult season, including finishing last in the National Hockey League, a head coaching change, multiple trades, a COVID-19 breakout and Jack Eichel trade rumors, the Sabres kicked off the new regular season Thursday hosting Montreal at KeyBank Center. FIRST PERIOD:. Sabres score their...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carey Price
Person
Joe Thornton
Person
Joel Edmundson
Person
Marc Bergevin
FanSided

Montreal Canadiens: Reasons For Optimism After Disastrous Start

The Montreal Canadiens entered the 2021-22 season with high hopes after making a run to the Stanley Cup Final last season. A busy, and at times head-scratching offseason left the Canadiens with a promising looking roster. The additions of Mike Hoffman, Christian Dvorak and first full season of Cole Caufield looked like it would give the Habs a high scoring lineup.
NHL
FanSided

Montreal Canadiens: Alex Belzile on Waivers, But Still an Incredible Story

Montreal Canadiens opening night roster for the 2021-22 season featured an odd breakdown. They had 15 forwards, only six defensemen and two goaltenders. That gave them three extra forwards for their opening game and no extra healthy defencemen. That quickly changed when Sami Niku returned from injury and Ryan Poehling...
NHL
FanSided

Montreal Canadiens: Highlights From Joshua Roy’s Huge Weekend

The Montreal Canadiens selected a local product, Joshua Roy, in the fifth round of the 2021 NHL Draft. The 18 year old native of Quebec plays in the QMJHL for the Sherbrooke Phoenix. They have high hopes this season, and a re expecting a lot out of the Habs prospect, even though he was a fifth round pick last season.
NHL
FanSided

Montreal Canadiens: Jesperi Kotkaniemi Doesn’t Take Long Moving to Fourth Line

The Montreal Canadiens had a wild offseason that included their captain and leader surprisingly announcing he would miss the entire season. Then their star goaltender needed surgery and was left unprotected in the expansion draft. They drafted a kid in the first round that was charged with an offence and asked not to be drafted at all. They lost Tomas Tatar and Phillip Danault to free agency.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup#Nc State#Anaheim Ducks
Blueshirt Banter

Game #3: New York Rangers vs Montreal Canadiens Open Thread

After losing on back to back nights to open the season, the Rangers are making their first trip north of the border since the 2019-20 campaign for a matchup with the Montreal Canadiens. Montreal’s Cindarella run to the Stanley Cup Finals has been well documented by now, but they’ll have to battle the Rangers without Carey Price tonight.
NHL
FanSided

Montreal Canadiens: Michael Pezzetta Carries Strong Training Camp Into AHL Season

Montreal Canadiens training camp was about a week and a half too long as well as three or four preseason games too much. It seemed to go on forever, when we could have guessed 20 or 21 of the players that would be on the 23 man roster to being the season long ago. While it was longer than necessary, there were a couple of unknown players who put their best foot forward and really made a name for themselves.
NHL
FanSided

Montreal Canadiens: Mike Hoffman Likely To Make Habs Debut Tonight

The Montreal Canadiens are off to a troubling start to the 2021-22 season. After a run to the Stanley Cup Final just three months ago, the team had high expectations coming into the season. Unfortunately, they haven’t been able to translate that into a hot start. After three games, the...
NHL
FanSided

Montreal Canadiens: Expansion Draft Gamble Working Out Keeping Hopes Alive

The Montreal Canadiens made one of the most surprising moves heading into last year’s Seattle Kraken expansion draft. While other teams left high priced and maybe a little over the hill wingers available like James van Riemsdyk and Vladimir Tarasenko, the Habs leaving Carey Price available to the Kraken was the biggest shocker heading into the expansion draft.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
awinninghabit.com

The perfect holiday gifts for the Montreal Canadiens fan

The holidays are here! And with shipping rates and times escalating, you need to start shopping for the Montreal Canadiens fans in your life. If you’re like me, the sleigh bells are about to start ringing. As soon as that Thanksgiving dinner is finished, we transition to Christmastime. Or maybe...
NHL
markerzone.com

MARC BERGEVIN PROVIDES UPDATE ON SHEA WEBER AND JOEL EDMUNDSON

Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin met with the media on Wednesday afternoon to discuss a number of topics. Among the things he talked about today was the status of captain Shea Weber and defenceman Joel Edmundson. First up, Shea Weber. Bergevin said that Weber has not undergone any surgeries...
NHL
chatsports.com

Montreal Canadiens lines at practice: The search for answers leads to changes

The Montreal Canadiens search for answers led to changes at the team’s practice on Wednesday. A fourth straight loss sent the combinations into flux, with one notable exception. The line of Christian Dvorak, Jonathan Drouin, and Josh Anderson remained intact which is probably because it has looked like the most...
NHL
chatsports.com

Montreal Canadiens lines at practice: Niku, Hoffman closer to debut

The Montreal Canadiens returned to practice on Monday, and there appear to be a couple of changes ahead of Tuesday’s game against the San Jose Sharks. Mike Hoffman and Sami Niku both took part in practice with a regular line, indicating they might be ready to enter the lineup sooner rather than later. This was only Hoffman’s second practice with the team, but he skated on a line with Adam Brooks and Brendan Gallagher. Jake Evans did not take part in Monday’s practice.
NHL
FanSided

Montreal Canadiens: Salary Cap Problems Could be on Horizon

Montreal Canadiens history with the salary cap was to stay far away from it for a few years. After Andrei Markov and Alex Radulov left via free agency in 2017, the team just didn’t go near the cap for three seasons. Heading into the 2020-21 season, they added Josh Anderson, Joel Edmundson, Jake Allen and Tyler Toffoli and were once again a cap team.
NHL
FanSided

Montreal Canadiens vs. San Jose Sharks Review Pain and Misery

Hooray, the new NHL season is here! It seems so long ago now, but it has been less than a week since the Montreal Canadiens season began against the Toronto Maple Leafs, and they have not won a game since. They have lost to Toronto, who, say what you want, are a fantastic regular season team. They lost to the New York Rangers, who are an up-and-coming team that have a lot of interesting talent. They lost to Buffalo, who were terrible with former Hart Trophy winner Taylor Hall and superstar Jack Eichel, and neither are with the team now.
NHL
FanSided

Montreal Canadiens: Carey Price on Short List For Olympic Team

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price and Team Canada put on an absolute clinic at the 2014 Winter Olympics. Their group of future Hall of Fame defenders stifled opponents thought the event and when they did break through, Price was there to stop, well, pretty much everything. Price played five games...
NHL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

23K+
Followers
27K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy