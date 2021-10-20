CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte-area church fell victim to alleged fraudulent investment scheme, U.S. Attorney says

By Walter Hermann
 7 days ago

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Virginia man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in North Carolina for allegedly fraudulently soliciting investments from a Charlotte-area church and its members, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York announced Wednesday.

52-year-old Michael Baldwin, the former CEO of Miracle Masion, is accused of fraudulently soliciting investments from a Charlotte-area church and its members over the course of an 11-year period. He is accused of the same acts on other individuals and entities located in Virginia, Arkansas, Florida, and Georgia.

Baldwin is accused of distributing promotional material regarding a ‘one-of-a-kind’ entertainment complex in the Washington metropolitan area, according to federal documents. Documents also say he falsely represented potential investors such as the Kennedy Center and that high-level executives at Hobby Lobby and Chick-Fil-A had endorsed the project.

Baldwin faces multiple charges including wire fraud and securities fraud. The scheme defrauded victims of more than $740,000, according to the documents. The name of the Charlotte church has not been disclosed.

The FBI, and U.S. Secret Service were among the agencies involved in the investigation. The defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

