Brady Drug Bust Federal Arrests Top Tuesday Booking Report.

SAN ANGELO, TX- San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.

Booking Report photos or mugshots are public information and no permission is necessary for them to appear in the media.

The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, the San Angelo Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety made various arrests including the following individuals.

Steven Montemayor was arrested for AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON at 2:45 a.m. Montemayor’s bond has been set at $75,000.00.

Brandy Mendoza was arrested for UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE, EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH, and POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA at 12:34 p.m. Mendoza’s bond has been set at $662.00.

There are currently 579 inmates at the TGCDF as of Wednesday morning. Not every inmate in custody is in the facility long enough to stay overnight. Some inmates who qualify for bond are released as soon as they make bond.

*The booking report uses an unclassified DEA Intelligence Report titled “Drug Slang Code Words” for terms meaning marijuana.*

The following individuals were booked into the TGCDF on Tuesday, October 19, 2021:

Thomas Bonner was arrested for GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE, MISC COMM x9, and MISC FTA at 1:09 a.m. Bonner’s bond has been set at $502.00.

