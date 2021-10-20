CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delonte West Reportedly Arrested After Drunken Encounter With Florida Police

By bignoah256
Bossip
Bossip
 7 days ago

After entering rehab at the direction of Mark Cuban, Delonte West was arrested after a run-in at a Florida police station.

Source: VCG / Getty

In September of 2020, Delonte West went viral again for panhandling in Dallas, Texas, which is when Mavericks owner Mark Cuban sprang into action to help.

Cuban, the owner of the last NBA team he played for when he was in the league, picked Delonte up at a local gas station before reconnecting him with his family and covering the cost of his trip to rehab. Since then, everyone had been looking for Delonte as reports from rehabilitation centers were extremely positive, then, news broke he actually ended up working at the rehab .

Now, TMZ is reporting that Delonte has had another minor set back after being arrested outside of a police station in Palm Beach County. Police claim he was initially stopped by officers after he caused a scene by yelling and banging on the glass doors at a police station in Boynton Beach.

While this was happening, police noticed he was in possession of open containers of alcohol. Police ordered him to drop the booze and leave and while he initially did, he began not complying and ended up in the back of a squad car. West was booked around 10pm last night and released this morning.

Hopefully, this was just a minor setback and Delonte can continue building and going down the right track he was already on.

TheDailyBeast

Ex-NBA Player Delonte West Arrested a Year After Mark Cuban Took Him to Rehab

Former NBA guard Delonte West was arrested Tuesday night after a bizarre encounter that began with him banging on the lobby doors of the Boynton Beach Police station while drunk. West, 38, was reportedly outside the building just after 9p.m., cursing loudly and thumping the glass doors. A case report stated that West was carrying an open can of Icehouse beer and an open bottle of Mango Vodka. After police ordered him to stop and put down the alcohol, West compiled, but then allegedly reached inside his pants. An officer unholstered his taser, and West was handcuffed. He was taken into custody, but “continued to be belligerent and screaming profanities and obscure rants” throughout, police said.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Delonte West made wild claims in troubling arrest video

Delonte West was arrested last week outside a police station in Florida, and police have released body camera footage of the incident. Officers responded after West went to the Boynton Beach Police Department building last Tuesday and began yelling and banging on the glass doors. He was holding an open can of beer and open bottle of vodka. The former NBA star was arrested after he did not cooperate with police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Delonte West arrested in apparent relapse

Former NBA guard Delonte West was arrested Tuesday night for banging on the doors of a Florida police department and cursing at officers while holding two open containers of alcohol, according to WPTV. The incident caused an officer to get out his taser, though it is unclear if it was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Ex-NBA player Delonte West arrested outside Boynton Beach police station

Former NBA player Delonte West was arrested Tuesday night after yelling and banging on the doors of the Boynton Beach police department lobby while holding an open can of beer and an open bottle of vodka, officials said. West, 38, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2008, was screaming profanities and banging on the glass doors of the police department while holding an open can of beer ...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Eunice News

Eunice Police Arrests report

The following are arrests by Eunice Police. October 23 Cheytika Marquel Pitre, 43, 1400 block of Ann, Eunice. Theft, 1 count, value less than $1,000, bench warrant. October 24 Carlton Menard, 45, 400 block of West Vermilion Street, Lafayette. Simple battery, 1 count, simple assault, 1 count.
EUNICE, LA
The Independent

Former NBA star Delonte West arrested a year after Mark Cuban ‘saved him’ when panhandling photo went viral

Former NBA star Delonte West has been arrested one year after a photo of him panhandling on the street went viral and billionaire Mark Cuban helped check him in to a drug rehabilitation facility.Mr West was taken into custody on Tuesday night, after officers found him drunkenly banging on the lobby doors of a police station in Boynton Beach, Florida, authorities said.The retired basketball player, who has struggled with bipolar disorder, substance abuse and homelessness for years, was carrying an open bottle of mango vodka and an open can of Icehouse beer, according to a police report.He complied when asked...
PUBLIC SAFETY
thecapitalsportsreport.com

UFC releases Luis Pena after arrest in Florida

UFC has released mixed martial arts fighter, Luis Pena, on Tuesday. He was recently arrested for domestic violence. TMZ Sports is reporting that his contract with the MMA company was terminated. The 28-year-old is now a free agent. “Violent Bob Marley” was arrested on Saturday in Florida. His live-in girlfriend...
UFC
Washington Post

Former NBA player Delonte West arrested and accused of drunk and disorderly behavior

Former NBA player Delonte West was involved in another troubling episode when he was arrested Tuesday in Florida on charges related to drunk and disorderly behavior. West, 38, was booked at Palm Beach County jail and released Wednesday morning, per county records. He was arrested in Boynton Beach at approximately 8:50 p.m. after allegedly yelling and banging on the doors of the local police department.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

