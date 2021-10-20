Delonte West Reportedly Arrested After Drunken Encounter With Florida Police

After entering rehab at the direction of Mark Cuban, Delonte West was arrested after a run-in at a Florida police station.

In September of 2020, Delonte West went viral again for panhandling in Dallas, Texas, which is when Mavericks owner Mark Cuban sprang into action to help.

Cuban, the owner of the last NBA team he played for when he was in the league, picked Delonte up at a local gas station before reconnecting him with his family and covering the cost of his trip to rehab. Since then, everyone had been looking for Delonte as reports from rehabilitation centers were extremely positive, then, news broke he actually ended up working at the rehab .

Now, TMZ is reporting that Delonte has had another minor set back after being arrested outside of a police station in Palm Beach County. Police claim he was initially stopped by officers after he caused a scene by yelling and banging on the glass doors at a police station in Boynton Beach.

While this was happening, police noticed he was in possession of open containers of alcohol. Police ordered him to drop the booze and leave and while he initially did, he began not complying and ended up in the back of a squad car. West was booked around 10pm last night and released this morning.

Hopefully, this was just a minor setback and Delonte can continue building and going down the right track he was already on.

