CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

70 percent of Americans say Facebook, Twitter do more harm than good: poll

The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12PUTj_0cXKUexK00
© Alexander Koerner/Getty Images

A new poll from Quinnipiac University shows 7 out of 10 Americans believe social media companies like Facebook and Twitter do more harm than good.

Twenty percent of respondents said the companies do more good than harm, and 10 percent didn't respond either way, according to the poll, which was conducted between Oct. 15 and Oct. 18.

The poll also found that public opinion was split in terms of how much government should regulate social media platforms.

Forty-seven percent of respondents said the government needs to be involved with regulating Facebook and Twitter, and 45 percent responded that it should not be part of regulating the companies.

"A sharp slap in the face for Facebook and its social media cohorts. 'You are not helping... you are hurting people,' say Americans," Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy said of the results. "But should the government police the offenders? No consensus on that."

Asked about misinformation, 52 percent of respondents said Facebook was doing a poor job of regulating false content, compared to 27 percent who said it was doing a not so good job, and 12 percent who said it was doing good job. Only 1 percent called Facebook's misinformation handling excellent, according to the survey.

The poll was conducted in the days following whistleblower Frances Haugen's testimony before a Senate panel accusing the company of putting profits before user safety.

"Facebook should not get a free pass on choices it makes to prioritize growth and virality and reactiveness over public safety," Haugen told the panel at the time. "They shouldn’t get a free pass on that because they're paying for their profits right now with our safety."

Haugen leaked internal Facebook documents to The Wall Street Journal last month highlighting its failure to contain anti-vaccine misinformation, its role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, and how Instagram is having a particularly damaging impact on younger users.

The Quinnipiac poll included responses from 1,342 adults with a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 2.7 percentage points.

Comments / 2

Related
mediaite.com

Laura Ingraham Says Republicans Are Walking Into a ‘Trap’ on Facebook Oversight: ‘The Left Can’t Be Trusted’

Fox News’ Laura Ingraham said on Tuesday that Republicans criticizing Facebook and pushing for oversight are falling into a “trap.”. Ingraham reacted to the stunning testimony from Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen by saying this is really all about Democrats trying to suppress speech. Haugen testified Tuesday that Facebook did not...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen says Mark Zuckerberg is 'not willing to protect the public from harm' as she prepares to give evidence to MPs this week

The inner workings of Facebook are set to be laid bare in front of MPs from tomorrow as whistleblower Frances Haugen prepares to testify on the social media giant's failure to 'protect the public' from harmful content. Ex-Facebook employee Haugen has levelled blistering criticism at her former employer in recent...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Media Companies#Americans#Quinnipiac Poll#Quinnipiac University#The Wall Street Journal#Capitol
The Independent

Apple almost pulled Facebook and Instagram off iPhones after it found human trafficking was organised on apps

Apple threatened to pull Facebook and Instagram from its app stores after the social media giant’s apps were found to be used to sell maids in the Philippines.Internal documents, reportedly seen by the Associated Press, show that Facebook was “under-enforcing on confirmed abusive activity”.Facebook’s investigation into its platform found that “domestic workers frequently complained to their recruitment agencies of being locked in their homes, starved, forced to extend their contracts indefinitely, unpaid, and repeatedly sold to other employers without their consent” but that, “in response, agencies commonly told them to be more agreeable.”It also found that recruitment agencies dismissed “more...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Instagram
CBS News

Former Facebook executive says leaked documents show platform's harm

We're getting an inside look at more of the massive trove of leaked documents from embattled tech giant Facebook. CBS News, along with a consortium of other new outlets, reviewed thousands of pages of internal research, employee comments and presentations. They suggest the company was aware its platforms — Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp — can fuel hate, polarization, conspiracy theories and misinformation but at times did little to stop it. Laurie Segall reports.
INTERNET
Fortune

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen tells lawmakers the only way to fix the company is to partially destroy its business model

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Facebook should "slow down" how people use its platform in order to counteract disinformation, but it doesn't want to do so because it would mean a tiny reduction in profit, whistleblower Frances Haugen told a parliamentary committee in the United Kingdom on Monday.
INTERNET
maketecheasier.com

How to View Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and More without an Account

Decided to take a break from social media by deleting your account but still want to view the occasional post? Then you might have noticed a problem. Popular apps like Instagram, Facebook, and Reddit now prevent non-account holders from freely accessing content on their networks. Luckily, there are a few workarounds that can help you bypass the restriction. In this article, we show you how to view posts and more without signing up.
INTERNET
AFP

Facebook failing to contain hate speech in India: reports

Facebook was well aware that hate speech was spreading on its site in India which could exacerbate ethnic violence, and did not deploy resources to curb the phenomenon, US media reported, citing internal documents. The so-called Facebook Papers, leaked by whistleblower Frances Haugen, have already revealed the impact of Facebook -- as well as of WhatsApp and Instagram, both of which it owns -- on the deep polarization of politics in the United States and on the mental health of some teenagers. But there have long been concerns over the social network's impact in spreading hate speech fueling violence in the developing world, such as the massacre targeting the Rohingya minority in Myanmar. This weekend the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times and the Washington Post, among others, focused on Facebook's presence in India, the biggest market for the US-based company and its messaging service WhatsApp in terms of users.
WORLD
investing.com

Lark Davis Says Facebook, Reddit, Twitter, and TikTok Owns Ethereum

Lark Davis Says Facebook, Reddit, Twitter, and TikTok Owns Ethereum. Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Reddit, Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), and TikTok are all exploring Ethereum (ETH). Lark Davis announced this on Twitter. One of the popular on-chain crypto analysts Lark Davis is back again with his style of tweets. At this time, Davis tweeted...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
AFP

'Facebook Papers' explode ahead of platform's earnings report

Facebook was hit Monday by scathing reports from at least a dozen US news outlets based on internal documents, just hours before the company was to release its earnings report. The social media giant has faced a storm of criticism after former employee Frances Haugen leaked internal studies showing the company knew of potential harm stoked by its sites, prompting US lawmakers' to renew a push for regulation. Reports Monday blamed CEO Mark Zuckerberg for the platform bending to state censors in Vietnam, noted Facebook had allowed hate speech to flourish internationally due to linguistic shortcomings, and said it knew its algorithm fueled toxic polarization online. "The Facebook Papers are so damning, so disturbing, so disgusting, and should lead to quick action at the federal level," tweeted Fordham University law professor Zephyr Teachout, referring the moniker attached to the leak.
INTERNET
Anchorage Daily News

Facebook to pay more than $14 million in Justice Department settlement over discrimination against American workers

WASHINGTON - Facebook has agreed to pay penalties totaling more than $14 million under a settlement with the Justice Department over findings that the company’s hiring practices intentionally discriminated against Americans in favor of foreign workers, U.S. officials said Tuesday. The social-media behemoth has also agreed in a settlement with...
IMMIGRATION
The Hill

The Hill

373K+
Followers
43K+
Post
272M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy