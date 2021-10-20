CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Billed as "London's most Instgrammable hotspot", EL&N arrive in Soho with a now familiar bolt of brightness and candy pink...

By Lisa Davidson
Cover picture for the articleBright lights and lashings of pink, combined with the atmosphere of a gaming arcade drenched in oodles of vintage 1980s glamour, marks the arrival of a Soho outpost for EL&N London; architectural practice Holland Harvey creating a playful interior for London’s “most Instgrammable hotspot”. Located on Wardour Street, the...

Related
imdb.com

London’s Soho on screen – from Peeping Tom to Mona Lisa

It’s one of the capital’s most storied districts. Here Kim Newman leads a tour round 15 memorable movie locations in Soho and surrounds. Last Night in Soho covers a large patch of London’s West End, from the Toucan pub on Carlisle Street on the northern edge of Soho, to the heroine’s digs in Goodge Place, Fitzrovia, just across Oxford Street. The movie echoes many earlier films set in and around London’s liveliest, strangest, most haunted sector – this map picks out just a few of the highlights.
MOVIES
Eater

East London Darling Rita’s Is Growing Up in Soho

Missy Flynn and Gabe Pryce are overwhelmed. Not by opening a debut central London restaurant amid well-documented supply chain problems, relying on hired stools, third-choice glasses, and wondering where the tequila is, but by something more fundamental. Sitting in their outdoor terrace, it sounds like Pryce can’t quite believe he’s sitting in it at all. “My entire life I’ve known Lexington Street is a place of quality restaurants. A very special, small stretch of the heart of London. And I’m still completely overwhelmed by the fact that we have a restaurant here.”
RESTAURANTS
editorials24.com

All the London Landmarks You’ll Spot in Last Night in Soho

Last Night in Soho is the new psychological slasher from Edgar Wright, and unsurprisingly, the majority of the film is set in London’s Soho. Following an aspiring fashion designer named Ellie (played by Thomasin McKenzie), who studies at London College of Fashion, the film takes us on a journey not only through Ellie’s life, but on a journey through Central London — from the past to the present day.
MOVIES
Chicago Sun-Times

‘Last Night in Soho’: Gorgeous horror story revels in the looks, sounds of London’s swinging ’60s

Didn’t see that coming. Edgar Wright’s piercingly effective, bloody strange, time-tripping “Last Night in Soho” is a hallucinogenic and wonderfully disturbing love letter to the fashions and sights and sounds of the London of the swinging 1960s; period-piece pop songs by the likes of Dusty Springfield, the Kinks and Petula Clark, and any number of creepy, psychological horror films. It’s a crazy kaleidoscope of bright colors, dark corners, David Lynch-style set pieces and shock moments designed to keep you up at night — and it features a quintet of memorable performances from two of the best young actors around and three iconic Brits.
MOVIES
vanyaland.com

‘Last Night in Soho’ Review: It’s now or never

For alienated adolescents and plenty of awkward adults, disaffected and unsatisfied with modern life, the past has provided a perpetually alluring form of escapism. As much as we’d like to think that we, the mod-dressed moderns, invented this kind of backward-looking appropriation and cultural fanboyism, the truth is that humans have done this for centuries — one need only look at Renaissance Europe, which looked at the Romans and the Greeks as a kind of forgotten heyday unable to be recaptured in Borgia Italy or something — but it has gotten easier with the advents of photography, high-quality sound recording and, of course, cinema. It’s easy — and has never been easier — to retreat into comforting glamor and manner that’s been preserved in a kind of dishonest amber like a beautiful butterfly trapped in sap that contains a deadly and unknown virus should it be tampered with by the too-curious. And if it is messed with, dropped on a laboratory floor by clumsy and over-eager hands, sometimes that virus is able to escape into the world and wreck havoc upon the unsuspecting. Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho, a fascinating and gorgeous, if slightly messy, giallo tribute steeped in the culture of the fashionable London nightlife of the mid-’60s, is a tale of such an accident, where the cruel realities of the distant past begin to creep into modern life and totally disrupt the present. It’s unlike anything Wright’s done previously, given that its style is so far away from the kind that made him enduring and famous, and that its perspective — which, in his prior works, has tended to be solely positive in its homage — is cut with kerosene.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Hollywood Reporter

Shoots at 3 a.m., Drunken Merrymakers and Inspiration From Quentin Tarantino: How Edgar Wright Made ‘Last Night in Soho’ in London’s Busiest Neighborhood

It was Quentin Tarantino who — unintentionally and indirectly — gave Edgar Wright the necessary encouragement to film Last Night in Soho the way he wanted. While staying in Los Angeles in the summer of 2018 as he wrote a new draft of the Focus Features time-twisting psychological thriller (which lands in U.S. cinemas Oct. 29), the British director noticed that Tarantino was shooting Once Upon a Time in Hollywood just two blocks away. What Wright found remarkable wasn’t so much how Tarantino managed to transform Hollywood Boulevard into the 1960s, but that he did so “without anybody really realizing,” Wright tells The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

10 best Christmas table decorations: Everything you need for your festive feast, from napkins to glasses

There’s so much to do over the Christmas period, from making sure you have the perfect gift for everyone on your list – whether they love tech, tea or jewellery – to transforming your home into a winter wonderland.With so much of the holiday season centred around food and drink, one of the most important things to have covered is the festive feast – and this extends far beyond planning what’s on the menu.Whether you’re laying on a pre-Christmas dinner party with friends or have been chosen as holiday host for the big day, it’s important to give the most...
FOOD & DRINKS
BBC

Elephant Man dissection: 'Joseph Merrick would be heartbroken'

Actor and broadcaster Adam Pearson is among thousands of people to oppose a show where a replica of Joseph Merrick's body will be dissected. Known as the Elephant Man, Mr Merrick grew up in Leicester and toured the East Midlands as a travelling exhibit before moving to London. Disability campaigners...
CELEBRITIES
