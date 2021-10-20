CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Cryptocurrency Polkadot's Price Increased More Than 7% Within 24 hours

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Over the past 24 hours, Polkadot’s (CRYPTO: DOT) price rose 7.95% to $44.61. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 16.0% gain, moving from $38.53 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin’s all-time high is $49.35. The chart...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Every single Bitcoin transaction—even buying a latte—consumes over $100 in electricity, says a new report

Yesterday, I received via email a report that takes an original look at Bitcoin’s energy consumption. The study, from UK financial site MoneySuperMarket calculates the electricity cost of each Bitcoin transaction. If you buy a latte with Bitcoin, or send coins to friend for walking your dog, how much juice does the purchase or transfer consume? The answer is a blow to those fans who insist that Bitcoin will someday serve as a widespread currency that makes buying and selling things faster and cheaper.
MARKETS
The Independent

Bitcoin price crash sees hundreds of billions wiped from crypto market

The price of bitcoin has crashed on Wednesday morning, dropping by thousands of dollars in the space of just a few minutes.The cryptocurrency fell below $59,000 following the flash crash, down more than $5,000 from the levels it was trading at earlier this week.The latest price drop comes less than a week after BTC hit a new all-time high of close to $67,000.Follow The Independent’s live coverage of the crypto marketBlockchain data suggests today’s price crash is partly fuelled by long-term holders taking some profits, which typically happens after bitcoin hits a new all-time high.Any sudden dip in price...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Dot#Benzinga Money#Ios
Benzinga

$100 Invested In This Stock Over The Last 20 Years, Would Be Worth This Much

Chubb (NYSE:CB) has outperformed the market over the past 90 days by 8.82%, generating a 13.03% return for its investors over the time period. Now, given this information, it may seem like price appreciation alone is the best way to have made money on this stock, that's not actually the case.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

$182M in Bitcoin liquidated as price tanked almost $2,000 within an hour

The price of Bitcoin dropped almost $2,000 early today, within a matter of minutes. The crash resulted in the liquidation of over $89 million BTC positions. Zooming out to the weekly charts, the largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC), clearly seems to be in a downtrend. Since reaching an all-time high (ATH) of $67,000 last week, the price of Bitcoin has been gradually declining. BTC has lost about 11% since the ATH, which somewhat suggests many people have been taking profits.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Rates For All Stablecoins Are Increasing As Much As 1.5% APY

No, you’re not experiencing déjà vu. Rates for all stablecoins are increasing – again. BlockFi continually sets rates based on market dynamics for lending and borrowing. Their goal is to both practice sound risk management policy and maximize earning opportunities for BlockFi Interest Account (BIA) clients. What does this mean...
RETAIL
Benzinga

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $580M Worth Of Ethereum For A Fee Of $33

What happened: $579,638,839 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0xc6dcb7ac175636cbc3d5f32c68865c24ca7d74d4. $579,638,839 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0x4109a9d7f736d5ce89ec4e1f5df8a3282c88e5c2. Why it matters:...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Benzinga

Crypto Whale Just Moved $265M Worth Of Ethereum Off Binance

What happened: An Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) whale sent $264,996,432 worth of Ethereum off Binance today. The ETH address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 0x4976a4a02f38326660d17bf34b431dc6e2eb2327. Why it matters: Whales typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their investments for an extended period of time. Storing large...
MARKETS
Benzinga

This Wallet Just Transferred $952M Worth of BTC

What happened: $951,886,006 worth of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person’s bitcoin wallet address has been identified as: 3DGtXJwybqHZ9dtuPsxwEBvHvtsiebQMNR. $951,886,006 million worth of Bitcoin was sent to an unknown recipient, with Bitcoin wallet address: 3MPa4mmEDMLSa5BLHmR2sGEkeFiXmzb9kf. Why it matters:...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Wednesday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:. Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is up 58.83% at $0.0. The trading volume for this coin is currently $31.01 billion, which is 1802.6% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 39,156,524,176.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Polkadot Price Analysis: DOT reached $46, more upside to follow?

Polkadot price analysis is bullish today. DOT/USD saw further highs yesterday. Slight retracement earlier today set a higher low. Polkadot price analysis is bullish today as a higher low has been set today after the $46 mark was reached yesterday. Therefore, we expect DOT/USD to continue higher later today. The...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Chainlink Rises More Than 8% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Chainlink’s (CRYPTO: LINK) price has risen 8.4% to $32.16. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 27.0% gain, moving from $25.47 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin’s all-time high is $52.7. The chart...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Silicon Motion raises dividend, boosting yield to more than double that of the S&P 500

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. shot up 5.2% in midday trading Monday, after the supplier of NAND flash controllers raised its dividend by 43%. The Taiwan-based company said it will pay an annual cash dividend of $2.00 per American depositary shares, up from a previous annual dividend of $1.40 a share. The payout of the dividend will be spread out as quarterly payments, to shareholders of record on Nov. 10, and on Feb. 14, May 12 and Aug. 11 of 2022. Based on current share prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a yield of 2.81%, which compares with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.33%. The stock has rallied 47.7% year to date, while the PHLX Semiconductor Index has advanced 21.7% and the S&P 500 has gained 21.4%.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Polkadot price sees bullish breakout, but risks fading

Polkadot price has attempted to break above $45.22 for the fourth time. DOT price will see more bulls coming in and target $50.76 to the upside. As external tailwinds have not fully impacted DOT price, expect the positive effect to happen soon. Polkadot (DOT) has made another attempt to break...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
15K+
Followers
81K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy