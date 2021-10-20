CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
6abc Town Hall: LGBTQ Health & Wellness Presented by Main Line Health

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fdcCv_0cXKTTEQ00

Join Adam Joseph and experts from Main Line Health for this important discussion on LGBTQ healthcare.

They discuss healthcare disparities that the LGBTQ community faces, the important differences in care for LGBTQ people, and what steps Main Line Health is taking to be an inclusive care provider.

Our Panel

Dane Menkin, CRNP

Division Director, LGBTQ Inclusive Care

Main Line Health

Jessica Molavi, BS, MA, ACRPS

Clinical Manager of Addiction Specialty Programs

Mirmont Treatment Center, Main Line Health

Bryan Botti, MD

Family Medicine Physician

Main Line Health

