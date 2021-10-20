6abc Town Hall: LGBTQ Health & Wellness Presented by Main Line Health

Mental health resources, awareness and advocacy will be the focus of a town hall hosted Monday, Oct. 25 by the Texas A&M University Student Government Association. Student Body President Natalie Parks ’22 will moderate a panel of four campus mental health experts. She said the goal of the event, which begins at 5:30 p.m. in Memorial Student Center Room 2401, is to educate students about the resources available to them on campus and to provide a forum for discussion.

