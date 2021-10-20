6abc Town Hall: LGBTQ Health & Wellness Presented by Main Line Health
Join Adam Joseph and experts from Main Line Health for this important discussion on LGBTQ healthcare. They discuss healthcare disparities that the LGBTQ community faces, the important differences in care for LGBTQ people, and what steps Main Line Health is taking to be an inclusive care provider. Our Panel Dane Menkin, CRNP Division Director, LGBTQ Inclusive Care Main Line Health Jessica Molavi, BS, MA, ACRPS Clinical Manager of Addiction Specialty Programs Mirmont Treatment Center, Main Line Health Bryan Botti, MD Family Medicine Physician Main Line Health
Comments / 1