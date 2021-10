As the deadline approaches for the Chicago City Council to approve a new ward map, community leaders are pushing for an Asian majority ward to reflect the 2020 census. "For the first time, we have enough population over 30,000 on the Southwest Side that we can draw a compact, contiguous ward that includes at least 50% of Asian Americans in the ward," said Grace Chan McKibben.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO