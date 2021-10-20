CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cryptocurrency Terra Rises More Than 13% In 24 hours

Terra’s (CRYPTO: LUNA) price has increased 13.64% over the past 24 hours to $41.21. Over the past week, LUNA has experienced an uptick of over 15.0%, moving from $36.03 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin’s all-time high is $49.7. The chart below compares the...

