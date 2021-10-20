Having a Plan is Having a New Land Development Code

Driggs voters have a clear choice on November 2 - re-elect Mayor Hyrum Johnson. As a life-long resident of Teton Valley, I've experienced and have seen a lot of change in a short period of time with various boom and bust cycles that are difficult for all of us. Through those experiences, I can say that what weathers those storms are decision makers who are smart, thoughtful and strong. From my experience as a Driggs City Council member and having worked with Hyrum Johnson through many difficult decisions, he has what it will take. I enjoy debates on philosophical issues as much as anyone, but they shouldn't be in marathon city council meetings that last until midnight. Those meetings don't lead to good decisions, nor are they good for public engagement.

DRIGGS, ID ・ 23 HOURS AGO