CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teton County, ID

Having a Plan is Having a New Land Development Code

By Frank Russo
Teton Valley News
 7 days ago

Having spent my entire working life in the engineering/construction industry, it became clear very early and was reinforced all too often that a having a solid plan and a guide for implementation is a prerequisite to a positive end-result. You can’t build refineries, power plants or for that matter...

www.tetonvalleynews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Teton Valley News

The Mess that is Teton Valley

I just finished reading the 10/20/21 issue of the TVN. It is very clear to me that my fears are becoming reality when I see incompetent politicians being led by the nose by greedy developers. When we moved to Driggs 23 years ago, we found a community of friendly people who welcomed us and shared their love of this valley and their way of life. No Driggs did not have every store you might want and many of the roads were not and still aren't paved. In point of fact, there is a great deal of infrastructure that is inadequate or nonexistent.
DRIGGS, ID
WCAX

Weinberger: Evicted Sears Lane homeless ‘have a plan’

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Over two dozen homeless living in an encampment on city-owned land in Burlington’s South End are on their way out. Early Tuesday, city officials began to enforce the mayor’s eviction order by removing some of the more permanent structures at the Sears Lane encampment. By nightfall, some tents and structures were still standing and a few people were on-site, but the city says everyone will soon be out and that all have a place to go.
BURLINGTON, VT
NBCMontana

Missoula, developer working on annexation plans for Miller Creek land

MISSOULA, Mont. — The city of Missoula and developer Twite Family Partnership are working out an annexation plan in the Miller Creek area for three plots of land. One plot includes seven homes, another includes 41 undeveloped lots, and the third includes 17 different structures, totaling around 200 residential units.
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Teton County, ID
Teton County, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
Fort Bend Star

Sugar Land transfers tax abatement agreement to new developer

The city of Sugar Land has signed off on the developer of a 20.82-acre property selling it to another real estate investment firm, and retaining the tax incentives that first brought the project to town. The city council last week approved the assignment of a tax abatement agreement from TDC-DRI...
SUGAR LAND, TX
Times News

Preliminary/final plans approved for Buckeye Macungie Solar Land Development

During the Oct. 7 Lower Macungie Township Board of Commissioners meeting, the commissioners approved the preliminary/final plan for Buckeye Macungie Solar Land Development. After the conditional use hearing, the advertisement and other public notices, the project was approved unanimously by the commissioners. The proposed project is along East Macungie Road,...
MACUNGIE, PA
stpetecatalyst.com

Habitat for Humanity plans new townhome development in Largo

Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas and West Pasco Counties, which aims to increase home builds each year, is planning to develop a 50-plus-unit townhome development in Largo. This week, Habitat closed on a 6.95-acre site at 1756 Dr. MLK Jr. Ave. in a $2 million deal. “We have been working...
LARGO, FL
Eastern Arizona Courier

Safford has new planning/community development director

The City of Safford has a new Planning and Community Development Director, Jaime Embick, whose first task is to take a look at the city’s special events permitting process. City Manager John Cassella said the city council has some concerns about the increasing number of special events in Safford and one of Embick’s first assignments is to take a look at the city’s code and come up with some ideas about how they could be changed or reformed.
SAFFORD, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Use#New Land#Affordable Housing#Land Development
coloradocommunitymedia.com

Littleton City Council unanimously OKs new land-use code

Littleton City Council, during Tuesday's meeting, unanimously approved a sweeping new land-use code, the first in nearly 40 years, that will govern future commercial and residential development as well as set the standards for neighborhoods and the downtown area. The Unified Land Use Code (ULUC), which began being drafted in...
LITTLETON, CO
New Times

We have a new street!

We have a new street in front of our house on Trouville Avenue, Grover Beach. • The Grover Beach City Council for placing a bond measure for street repair on the ballot. • Voters of Grover Beach who approved bond Measure K-14 that will generate $48 million for street repair over a 25-year period.
GROVER BEACH, CA
juneau.org

Have thoughts about CBJ developing a new City Hall? Take a short survey.

Have thoughts about CBJ developing a new City Hall? Take a short survey. The City and Borough of Juneau is considering development of a new City Hall and is looking for public input. Some issues of consideration include site selection and budgeting, or if CBJ offices should remain in the current locations. Share your thoughts in a short survey. Take the survey now.
architectureartdesigns.com

Advantages Of Having Planned Service Area

A planned, beautiful, and practical service area and everything you want, isn’t it?. And it couldn’t be different, after all, this is the environment in the house responsible for keeping everything in order. So, stay here with us and check out all the tips so that your planned service area finally gets off the ground.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Miami Herald

‘Enough buildings’: Brickell residents oppose church plan to sell land for development

Samantha Castellano sits in Mary Brickell Park watching her 5-year-old son scale the rope ladder and slip down the slide. As a Brickell resident for 15 years, she’s seen residential and office towers clog the skyline. At nine months pregnant, Castellano, 38, said she has a big problem with First Miami Presbyterian Church looking to sell some of its land to a developer.
MIAMI, FL
Teton Valley News

Give Driggs Citizens a Voice

I am humbled by the out-pouring of support for me to be the next mayor of Driggs. I am hearing from you that you want our small friendly town to remain that way. I am hearing that you don’t really know what the city is doing to manage growth, and I am hearing that you need opportunities to talk and learn about issues that are important to you. These include the increasing jet traffic at our airport, affordable housing, maintaining our dark night sky, and ensuring our Waste Water Treatment Plant can meet the growing demands being placed on it, to name a few.
DRIGGS, ID
Teton Valley News

Vote Hyrum for Mayor

Driggs voters have a clear choice on November 2 - re-elect Mayor Hyrum Johnson. As a life-long resident of Teton Valley, I've experienced and have seen a lot of change in a short period of time with various boom and bust cycles that are difficult for all of us. Through those experiences, I can say that what weathers those storms are decision makers who are smart, thoughtful and strong. From my experience as a Driggs City Council member and having worked with Hyrum Johnson through many difficult decisions, he has what it will take. I enjoy debates on philosophical issues as much as anyone, but they shouldn't be in marathon city council meetings that last until midnight. Those meetings don't lead to good decisions, nor are they good for public engagement.
DRIGGS, ID
WTAJ

Patton Township supervisors approve affordable housing action items

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A year-long study on affordable and attainable housing in Patton Township has led to a four-part action plan. Three of the four recommendations have been unanimously approved by the Board of Supervisors. The supervisors heard a presentation from the Patton Township Housing Task Force on their study and took public […]
Teton Valley News

Securing Driggs in uncertain times, Mayor Johnson

I have provided IT Services to the City of Driggs since 2007 and have worked with three Mayors. From the beginning of his service eight years ago, Mayor Johnson asked questions to understand the status of computer security and how it was being managed for the safety of City operations. He has intentionally researched and kept himself informed about technology and the associated security risks.
DRIGGS, ID
Alvin Sun Advertiser

Developer says Alvin will have a 32-bed hospital by early 2023

A long awaited dream come true is about to -well, come true. Bill Persefield, CE and Founder of Medica Development Company announced during the Alvin-Manvel Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon last week that his company will be building a state of the art hospital in Alvin. Along with the building...
ALVIN, TX
Teton Valley News

August Christensen, mayoral candidate, has integrity

I felt compelled to write this letter after watching the candidate forum. During the final comments of the mayoral candidate portion between current mayor Hyrum Johnson and mayoral candidate August Christensen, Hyrum Johnson called into question August's integrity and raised concerns about conflicts of interest. I can guess that anyone that knows August and was watching felt the same confusion that I did. I know August to be a woman of high integrity and values.
DRIGGS, ID
9NEWS

Denver opens affordable apartments in former church

DENVER — The City of Denver has opened 48 new supportive housing units for individuals transitioning from homelessness. Located in Denver's Capitol Hill neighborhood, the Saint Francis Warren Residences was built inside of a former church at 1630 East 14th Avenue. The historic property has been converted into 48 dorm-style...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy