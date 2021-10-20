Texas woman seeks Guinness record with 78-foot homecoming mum

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- A Texas craft store owner is attempting to set a Guinness World Record with a 78-foot-long homecoming mum.

Nancy Madsen, owner of the Oh My Goodness Boutique in Corpus Christi, said she was talking to her daughter when she came up with the idea for a gigantic mum -- a traditional Texas corsage made from ribbons and other crafting supplies.

"I brainstorm ideas with my oldest daughter, and I said, 'Hey you know what we should do? We should do this big huge mum,' and she was like, 'Well how big mommy?' and I was like, 'Huge,'" Madsen told KRIS-TV.

"And so I don't know how I got in my head, 'Maybe we should do a world record mum.'"

Madsen said it took about 138 hours of work to construct the 78-foot mum. She said she has applied to have the mum officially recognized by Guinness World Records.

Madsen said she is now trying to find an indoor venue to display the mum, but the search is complicated because of her creation's height.

"We need something that's at least 50 feet in height," Madsen said.