If you were to ask Jack Harlow, he would tell you he knew his first No. 1 was on the horizon. The buzzing Kentucky rapper has been on a meteoric rise within the last few years and with each new collaboration or release, Harlow is reaching new milestones. Aside from his solo efforts, his assist on Lil Nas X's controversial "Industry Baby" single has helped make the track a massive hit, and earlier today (October 18), Harlow spoke about having a No. 1 song under his belt.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO