Based on bi-weekly data from the Natrona County School District (NCSD), COVID-19 cases and quarantines have decreased among students and staff between Oct. 9 and 22. During that two week time period, the district reported 75 cases of COVID-19 among students and 27 among staff, which is a decrease compared to the 156 cases among students and 32 among staff that the district reported from Sept. 25 to Oct. 8.

NATRONA COUNTY, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO