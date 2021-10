The Clarkson Women's Hockey team was able to battle on the road for a 1-1 tie at Bemidji State with a late extra attacker goal by Gabrielle David. The Knights and Beavers went 2 periods with no goal scoring, but 3:31 into the third period, BSU's Graysen Myers scored to give the Beavers the 1-0 lead. The Knights continued to press hard in the 3rd, and were able to break through at 17:47 when Gabrielle David scored from Haley Winn and Caitrin Lonergan.

SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO