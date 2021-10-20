Safe Haven for Children and Teens

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. moved a step closer to expanding COVID-19 vaccinations for millions more children as government advisers on Tuesday endorsed kid-size doses of Pfizer’s shots for 5- to 11-year-olds. A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted unanimously, with one abstention, that the vaccine’s benefits in preventing...
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues Wednesday that Democrats are in “pretty good shape” on President Joe Biden’s sweeping domestic plan, but fresh problems emerged as a pivotal Democrat panned a new billionaires’ tax to help pay for the $1.75 trillion package. Biden and Democrats are racing...
ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — As Terry McAuliffe made his case for the Democratic nomination for governor of Virginia this summer, he argued the state wanted “seasoned” leadership. The former governor, like the new President Joe Biden, had broad appeal that would keep up Virginians’ enthusiasm for voting against Republicans, his campaign argued.
(CNN) — The Santa Fe County Sheriff on Wednesday said the gun discharged by actor Alec Baldwin during a fatal incident on the set of "Rust" fired a "suspected live round." Investigators believe they have recovered the "lead projectile" and shell casing from the ammunition that struck and killed the film's director of photography, Halyna Hutchins, 42, and injured director Joel Souza.
The United States has issued its first passport with an "X" gender designation — a milestone in the recognition of the rights of people who don't identify as male or female — and expects to be able to offer the option more broadly next year, the State Department said Wednesday. The advocacy organization GLAAD said later Wednesday the passport was issued to Dana Zzyym, an intersex Colorado resident who has been in a legal battle with the department since 2015.
Iran said Wednesday that by the end of next month it will return to negotiations to restart the 2015 nuclear deal. Iran’s deputy foreign Ali Bagheri made the announcement on Twitter following a meeting with Enrique Mora, the European Union official serving as the chief coordinator on the talks. Bagheri...
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Former New York Times reporter and columnist Nicholas Kristof announced Wednesday he is running for governor of Oregon, the state where he grew up on a sheep and cherry farm. Kristof, who left the newspaper earlier this month, wrote frequently about the economic and social problems...
General Mark Milley, the nation's top military officer, called China's suspected test of a hypersonic weapons system "very concerning" and almost like a "Sputnik moment," amid increasing tension between the U.S. and China. Beijing is believed to have tested the weapons system during the summer, but neither the Defense Department...
(CNN) — The men shot by Kyle Rittenhouse in August 2020 can potentially be referred to at his trial as "rioters" or "looters," a Wisconsin judge said Monday while reiterating his long-held view that attorneys should not use the word "victim." Defense lawyers maintain the young man acted in self...
Washington — Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday defended himself against claims from Senate Republicans that a memo he issued about violent threats to school board members could have a chilling effect on parents who are seeking to voice their concerns about their children's education. Garland's one-page memo, issued October...
