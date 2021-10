Although it hasn't felt much like Fall weather lately, we are getting closer to Halloween. Actually, I'm seeing more Christmas decor in stores than your typical costumes and pumpkin themed items. It's all got me in a bad mood lately. Don't get me wrong, I don't want it to be cold, frosty mornings yet, but would it be too much to ask to be able to wear a sweatshirt and not melt in October?

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO