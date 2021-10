KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The man who was struck by a car Tuesday night while walking his dog has died, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. 61-year-old Michael Lally of Grattan Township was walking his dog around 7:30 p.m. in the area of 5 Mile Road NE near Parnell when he attempted to cross the road in an unlit portion of the road. A car traveling eastbound hit him.

KENT COUNTY, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO