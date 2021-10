Not many fans would’ve have seen the spectacle before but it seems the NBA and Formula 1 have something in store for all the sporting enthusiasts. The Formula 1 and NBA have announced content and promotion partnership to celebrate the return of action on the race track as well as the 75th edition of the league together at US Grand Prix 2021. Making it the first of its kind, with has never been done before.

